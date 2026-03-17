DELIVERING THE FUTURE

Portal Instruments Signs Multi-Million Dollar Development Agreement to Advance PRIME NEXUS™, its Large Volume Reusable Autoinjector, to Clinical Readiness:

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portal Instruments, a medical device innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery platform, announced the signing of a multi-million-dollar development agreement with a leading biotech company to advance its large-volume, reusable autoinjector, PRIME NEXUS™, toward clinical readiness in Q1 2027.

By using electromechanical autoinjectors like PRIME NEXUS™, biotech and pharma companies will be able to select different primary containers and still ensure that patients receive a complete injection within a targeted period.

The program will focus on delivering a high volume, high viscous formulation with enhanced injection time to benefit patients. Under the agreement, Portal will finalize device industrialization, complete verification and validation testing, and establish manufacturing readiness by the end of 2026 in preparation for clinical submission.

Currently the biotech and pharmaceutical industry face several challenges. With an increasing number of drugs that are not only higher in volume but also higher in viscosity, traditional disposable autoinjectors are generally not able to provide a consistent and acceptable injection time. By using electromechanical devices like PRIME NEXUS™, companies will be able to use different primary packaging containers from 1 mL PFS, 2 mL PFS and now 5 mL PFS, but still ensure that patients receive a complete injection within a targeted period.

Portal's latest reusable electrotechnical autoinjector, PRIME NEXUS™, has been designed to work with a wide range of established primary packaging containers and strives to be a unique 'true' platform device. "Over the past year, we have completed multiple feasibility programs with both large pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechs," said Steven Kaufman, Chief Commercial Officer of Portal Instruments. "This agreement represents a significant milestone as PRIME NEXUS™ transitions from validation to clinical deployment. It reinforces the growing demand for scalable, high-performance subcutaneous delivery solutions."

With hundreds of millions of disposable auto-injectors discarded annually to administer biologics like GLP-1s, sustainability and cost efficiency are becoming central considerations for pharmaceutical partners worldwide.

PRIME NEXUS™ combines a durable reusable actuator, designed for a multi-year service life, with a simplified disposable cassette that contains fewer than half the components of conventional disposable autoinjectors. This architecture reduces material waste while lowering cost per injection, particularly in high-volume chronic therapies.

"Our vision has always been to expand what is possible in subcutaneous delivery," said Dr. Patrick Anquetil, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Portal Instruments. "This agreement validates the clinical and commercial relevance of PRIME NEXUS™. We believe it marks the beginning of a broader shift toward reusable, software-defined delivery platforms that enable pharmaceutical innovation while improving patient experience and sustainability."

"The transition to larger-volume and higher-viscosity biologics is reshaping device requirements across the industry," said Daniel Diezi, Board Member of Portal Instruments and representative of Gerresheimer. "What is particularly compelling about PRIME NEXUS™ is not only its technical performance, but its clear pathway to industrialization. By leveraging established primary packaging container formats and aligning early with manufacturing partners, Portal is building a scalable platform designed for reliable clinical and future commercial supply. This agreement reflects the type of forward-looking collaboration required to bring next-generation delivery systems efficiently to market."

About Portal Instruments

Portal Instruments is a privately held medical device company developing and commercializing innovative drug delivery platform technologies that redefine the administration of injectable medications. Through precision engineering, user-centric design, and software-enabled control, Portal enables the delivery of next-generation biologics, while improving the patient experience, adherence, clinical outcomes, and advancing more sustainable therapeutic delivery.

Media Contact:

Steven Kaufman (Chief Commercial Officer)

[email protected]

www.portalinstruments.com

SOURCE Portal Instruments, Inc.