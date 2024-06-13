– The esteemed nonprofit declares the day with the most sunshine as its honorary day to create an annual giving initiative and to raise awareness about the healing power of play in 2024 –

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Sunshine, a nonprofit organization that delivers the healing power of play to children with medical needs through trained and dedicated volunteers has kicked off its 2024 Summer Solstice giving campaign. The nonprofit partners with medical facilities across the United States and internationally in Canada, Israel, and Kenya, to provide opportunities for play in the medical environment, restoring a crucial sense of normalcy for young patients and their families.

Delivering the Healing Power of Play to Children with Medical Needs: Project Sunshine Announces Its Summer Solstice Giving Campaign

In celebration of the longest day of the year, June 20 in 2024, Project Sunshine is launching its Summer Solstice giving campaign "15 for 15" and it's asking that in honor of 15 hours of sunshine, individuals donate $15 or more. The organization is also launching an annual yellow shirt takeover to raise awareness about the healing power of play.

"We are passionate about kids and big fans of play," says Chief Executive Officer, Whitney Namm Pollack. "We currently operate our programs in four countries, impacting over 250,000 pediatric patients and their families each year, and provide meaningful community service opportunities to over 18,000 volunteers. This celebration helps us to continue to raise awareness for the emotional needs of children facing medical challenges and their often-forgotten caregivers. This is our passion."

This annual campaign is meant to serve as a beacon of light for pediatric patients all over the world. With the maximum number of hours of sunshine, Project Sunshine leverages the Summer Solstice to engage volunteers, corporate partners, and hospital partners in fundraising, activity kit packing, social media posts, and more. The aim is to raise visibility of its mission through a variety of tactics that are easy and fun to implement, to spur play, drive awareness, activate stakeholders and raise funds.

Project Sunshine offers three tailored programs. "Here To Play" connects patients to volunteers in hospitals, fostering in-person social interaction through creative arts. "TelePlay" provides a live play experience with volunteers using a secure technology platform. "Kits for Play" delivers activity kits with arts and crafts directly to children. Through these experiences, its goal is to create moments of joy to promote healing in medical settings.

Project Sunshine's Summer Solstice campaign will engage volunteers, corporate partners, and hospital collaborators through a series of events and activities. For example, Kendra Scott will be hosting an in-store fundraiser in multiple cities across the country while Tonies will be organizing a product giveaway on Instagram. Additional key influencers and supporters include Ryan Serhant, Chief Executive Officer of SERHANT., Justin Willman, an American magician and comedian, and Rosanna Scotto, an Emmy-award winning news anchor.

"As a kid, I discovered magic for the first time in the hospital with two broken arms and I can personally attest to the healing power of play," said Justin Willman. "I'm proud to partner with Project Sunshine to raise awareness of its powerful mission as they bring play to 250,000 children each year and I look forward to spreading sunshine this Summer Solstice!"

"We share Project Sunshine's belief in the power of play, and its mission to share it with children. Through this partnership, we're excited to celebrate the sunshine, share stories, and bring smiles to children under care," said Drew Vernon, Director of Education, Tonies.

"At Kendra Scott, part of our philanthropic mission is to empower youth in the areas of health and wellness. Our Kendra Cares program brings the magic and joy of our Color Bar® to pediatric hospitals across the country, giving patients and their caregivers a break to design their own customized jewelry at no cost," said Matt Stanzione, Regional Marketing & Philanthropy Manager, Kendra Scott. "Project Sunshine brings the same joy and rewarding experiences of play to children with medical needs. We have been proud to support Project Sunshine through Kendra Gives Back Events at stores across the country and have contributed over $8,000 from Kendra Scott and the Kendra Scott Foundation."

Supporters can participate by donating $15 for 15 hours of sunshine, helping bring joyful and therapeutic play to children. To contribute, please visit www.projectsunshine.org/summersolstice.

About Project Sunshine

For 25 years, Project Sunshine has delivered the healing power of play to children with medical needs through a dedicated network of trained volunteers. With programs such as Here to Play (in-person sessions), Kits for Play (curated activity kits), and Teleplay (live virtual play sessions), Project Sunshine reaches over 250,000 pediatric patients and families annually across 500 medical facilities in the U.S. and internationally. For additional information visit: https://projectsunshine.org.

