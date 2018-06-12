Delivering Value- Add Through Extensions for SAP Lumira Designer: A study by BARC

PLANO, Texas, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual BI, headquartered in Plano, TX, is a niche Business Intelligence & Analytics provider that has transformed the field of enterprise BI and analytics. This market research report by the CXP Group, 'Delivering Value-Add Through Extensions for SAP Lumira Designer', explains how Visual BI's Extensions (VBX) for SAP Lumira Designer aims to deliver information in a standardized and consumer-oriented manner, often referred to as information design.

This research throws light on how customers should incorporate standardized and mature functions, use suitable visualizations, provide guided and interactive apps that access multiple data sources with ease. This can be achieved by deploying integrated extensions with enterprise-level support to create critical business applications, resulting in increased usage of their applications, user satisfaction, saved time and money.

It goes on to explain how SAP App Center Extensions like Visual BI Extensions (VBX) bridges the gap between Lumira Designer and enhanced visualization capabilities. Ranked #1 in SAP App Center, our flagship product - Visual BI's extensions (VBX) for SAP Lumira Designer delivers a powerful range of capabilities like 50+ Charts with 400+ properties, innovative Maps, out-of-the- box Selectors, and Utilities. Please click here to download the Research Note - http://info.visualbi.com/sap-lumira-designer-extensions-research

Today, VBX offers the following value proposition:

One-Stop Solution : An extensive library of new components and features to meet comprehensive customer needs

Configuration Over Coding : Plug-and-play configuration rather than extensive coding

Advanced Lightweight Architecture : High-performance and mobile-compatible architecture that promotes simplicity and reuse

Enterprise-Class Support: Dedicated global support team for ongoing assurance

"We owe this success to our customers who chose us to help maximize returns on their investments in SAP BusinessObjects solutions to deliver high-value capabilities desired by their business users," said Gopal Krishnamurthy, founder/CEO, Visual BI Solutions. Visual BI's innovative product offering includes Visual BI Extensions for SAP Lumira®, Designer edition (VBX 2.3), Value Driver Tree for Dynamic Planning and Simulations, and VBI View - One Portal for All BI Content.

Visual BI offers a free 15-day trial of Visual BI Extensions for the designer component of SAP Lumira here - http://dsxshop.visualbi.com/ or on SAP App Center, the SAP digital marketplace where customers can find, download, use and buy solutions directly from SAP partners.

More details about the product can be found here - http://visualbi.com/sap-design-studio/dsx-extensions/

About Visual BI:

Visual BI is a leading all-in-one business intelligence (BI) enablement firm specializing in BI & Analytics services, solutions and products. More than 100+ leading global companies leverage our proprietary software products and our market-leading expertise in BI & Analytics. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Visual BI has a strong track record and recognition from customers and partners alike.

Highlights:

* Best Companies to Work for in Texas, 2018 and Rated Highly @ Glassdoor

* Ranked in the Top 50 in Deloitte Technology Fast 500, 2015

* Ranked by CIOReview as one of the Top 100 Big Data Companies in the US

* Dedicated Visual BI Labs facility in Carrolton, TX, driving R&D and BI innovations

Visual BI's end-to-end BI expertise covers platforms such as SAP Business Warehouse, SAP BusinessObjects BI solutions, SAP HANA®, Cloud Enablement & Integration (Azure, AWS, SCP), Big Data, advanced analytics and visualization tools such as SAP Lumira, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, TIBCO Spotfire and more.

For more information, please visit http://visualbi.com/

Media Contact:

Varsha Manikandan

196983@email4pr.com

Ph: 972-232-2233

