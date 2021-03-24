Delivering Value beyond OMB's IT Spending Mandate, Learning Tree Launches New Technology Business Management (TBM) Training

HERNDON, Va., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International announced today the release of the first ever Technology Business Management (TBM) training course designed specifically for the U.S. federal government. According to CIO.gov1, TBM is a powerful tool to further enable Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) implementation while helping to benchmark IT spending, improve acquisitions, and better understand IT investment costs – and how those investments help agencies achieve their mission.

"Learning Tree is proud to support our federal customers who must comply with this OMB mandate," said David Brown, Learning Tree's CEO. "The TBM framework is a great way to better align government IT spending with agency strategy, which will lead to more success and higher impact."

This new Learning Tree course, developed by former and current federal employees in partnership with Mason Harriman Group, focuses on advancing the practical skills needed for agencies to effectively implement TBM. Doing so provides value beyond just meeting the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) mandate, which requires that agencies utilize TBM taxonomy to capture IT costs, starting in fiscal year 2022. RSVP for the course first-run event, scheduled April 12-14 ›

"A successful TBM implementation will involve staff from across a federal agency and integrators supporting their mission. The financial, operational, and performance data pulled together as part of a TBM program will enable the organization to move from simply maintaining technology, to driving mission outcomes and investing in innovation," said Thomas Boyce, former Deputy CIO at Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Learning Tree's TBM course author.

Ted Vagias, Partner at Mason Harriman Group added, "Mason Harriman is excited to team up with Learning Tree on this important training initiative. We believe that government's continued investment in TBM will arm agency leadership with the tools to more effectively manage IT investments, meet mission needs and oversee taxpayer funds – It's simply good government."

First-Run Live, Virtual Workshop: Technology Business Management (TBM) Fundamentals for the Federal Government

When: April 12 – 14, 2021

Subject Matter Expert: Thomas Boyce

RSVP for this first-run event ›

View the TBM course page for details and additional public training dates ›

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy major IT initiatives, process improvement, and transformational business solutions. Nearly 3 million IT & business professionals around the world have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree and its expert instructor corps, real-world practitioners who bring our extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life. The Learning Tree "hands-on" approach to skills development reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone.

