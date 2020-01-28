DeliverLean is the Official Healthy Food Partner of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

"We are honored that the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee has chosen DeliverLean as their healthy meal partner for the big game. From keeping their huge workforce fueled with nutritionally balanced meals to providing catering and grab and go menu items for tens of thousands of event guests from all over the country, we're proud to support the biggest sporting event of the year happening right here in South Florida. We'd also like to thank the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, Innovative Group and Spectrum Events for putting on such a world-class event for their partners." - Scott Harris, CEO, DeliverLean

"We're throwing a weeklong party for hundreds of thousands of visitors, as well as for the millions of people who are lucky enough to call South Florida home," said Brian Bishop, Vice President of Partnerships for the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. "We sincerely thank all of our partners, without whom we could not do this massive public event or any of the projects that extend the Super Bowl's reach throughout our communities."

Organically grown, DeliverLean produces millions of meals annually throughout the State of Florida. Led by CEO Scott Harris and CMO Candy Tree, DeliverLean operates their healthy gourmet meal delivery service and their wholesale food manufacturing division GRBNGO out of a 60,000SF USDA/FDA certified commercial kitchen in Hollywood, Florida with over 9 years in business and upwards of 300 employees.

About DeliverLean

DeliverLean is a healthy gourmet meal delivery service who prides itself on maintaining the highest quality safety standards, with a focus on food quality and transparency of ingredients. DeliverLean also features GRBNGO, a line of ready to eat grab and go meals including sandwiches, salads, and wraps available at wholesale to hotels, airports, hospitals, and retail establishments throughout Florida. In January 2020, DeliverLean launched DeliverLean CARE in partnership with Humana and CarePlus Health Plans, a new healthcare focused meals division, developed to provide nutritionally tailored meals to seniors at no additional cost to support Medicare Advantage members. Operating out of a commercial kitchen in Hollywood, Florida, DeliverLean was ranked 124th Fastest Growing Company on the Inc. 500 list (2015) and #8 in the nation in the Food and Beverage Category (2013). To learn more, visit www.deliverlean.com.

SOURCE DeliverLean

Related Links

www.deliverlean.com

