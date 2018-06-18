Frost & Sullivan –the growth partnership company- will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "Delivery Bots in Last-mile Fulfillment—Fad or the Future?", on Wednesday, June 20th, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time. The briefing will feature thoughts and insights from Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Innovation Group experts Archana Vidyasekar, global research manager, and Malabika Mandal, senior research analyst.

"Delivery bots are outpacing the much awaited drones in commercial acceptance. They are five times cheaper than humans, but the bigger question is: Are they safer than our delivery person? There is still much to learn and implement from the regulatory perspective before bots can go mainstream," says Vidyasekar.

Key Takeaways:

Understand the evolution of delivery bot technology

Identify the potential benefits of integrating delivery bots to solve last-mile challenges in the logistics industry

Gain knowledge of current and future use cases of delivery bot technology

