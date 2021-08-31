Delivery Hero SE Scales Customer Support Globally while Reducing Quality Risk with Playvox

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox , the leading workforce engagement management solution for digital customer care, announced that Delivery Hero SE , the world's leading local delivery platform, has selected Playvox to implement quality assurance globally.

Delivery Hero SE, started as an online food ordering service, has rapidly grown with operations in over 50 countries across four continents by delivering just about anything, straight to customers' doors. Quality assurance (QA) is a crucial area in the company's model for establishing local contact centers.

"We chose Playvox because it made the entire quality management process easy to handle and reduces risk." Tweet this

The objective is to implement a QA program that is flexible enough to meet the current and future needs of in-house and outsourced contact centers around the world. Each contact center can have varying team sizes, diverse structures, different working methods, and technologies.

"Playvox's reliability, flexibility, and scalability enable us to deliver quality customer service globally," shared Luisa Ribeiro, Operations Manager, Service Experience - Logistics at Delivery Hero SE. "We chose Playvox because it made the entire quality management process easy to handle and reduces risk."

Delivery Hero SE selected Playvox for its single QA environment for the entire lifecycle - from managing QA workloads and sampling interactions to executing audits, providing coaching, keeping skills current with Playvox Learning, to keeping data on all contact centers in the same environment. Playvox enabled Delivery Hero SE to scale their agent-base while reducing quality risk by assuring that the company's quality standards are met throughout the process, contact centers, and customer interactions.

"Playvox's powerfully simple and comprehensive workforce engagement management solutions are designed specifically for companies like Delivery Hero SE, one of the world's fastest-growing digital brands," said Louis Bucciarelli, CEO of Playvox. "We're empowering their agents to consistently deliver exceptional experiences every day by making their job better."

