Delivery is on Denny's for the Rest of the Year!

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's announced today the opportunity for all Rewards members to receive free delivery for the rest of the year through the Denny's on Demand platform.

Denny's Rewards members just need to place an order between July 27 – August 9 and they will receive a weekly coupon via email to be redeemed for free delivery once a week until the end of 2020. Non-Rewards members can still get in on the free delivery action by signing up for Denny's Rewards and placing an order between July 27 – August 9.

"Over the past several months as in-restaurant dining has been in a state of change due to COVID-19, we have seen higher instances of our guests opting for Denny's comfort food via delivery," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "We want to be able to serve our guests in a myriad of different ways, be it in-restaurant, pickup or delivery, and being able to alleviate delivery fees through the end of the year, is a perfect way to thank our guests for sticking with us during the recent challenging times."

