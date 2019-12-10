Delivery of LR2 Product Tanker With Long-term Charter

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce the delivery of the LR2 product tanker "Navig8 Precision" today. The vessel was acquired from a major Chinese leasing company in a transaction with four vessels, where the first three were delivered last week. The vessels have about 9 year's remaining bareboat charters to Navig8 Topco Holdings Inc. All four vessels are fitted with scrubbers and built in 2018 and 2019.

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO)

Tel +47-24-13-01-91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR)

Tel +47-24-13-01-82

