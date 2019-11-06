Delivery of Newcastlemax Dry Bulk Newbuilding With Long-term Charter: Ocean Yield
Nov 06, 2019, 04:41 ET
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce the delivery of the newcastlemax dry bulk vessel "Bulk Shanghai" from the yard today.
Upon delivery the vessel commenced a 13 years' bareboat charter to a company owned and guaranteed by 2020 Bulkers Ltd. ("2020 Bulkers"). 2020 Bulkers has also entered into a time charter agreement for Bulk Shanghai with a 100% owned subsidiary of Glencore.
Company contact:
Eirik Eide (CFO),
Tel +47-24-13-01-91
Investor Relations contact:
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR)
Tel +47-24-13-01-82
SOURCE Ocean Yield
