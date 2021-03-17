delivery.com brings alcohol ordering to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for on-demand ordering across food, alcohol, laundry and essentials is excited to announce the expansion into wine, and beer for pick up and delivery within West Palm Beach. This announcement is part of the delivery.com platform's rapid expansion strategy into new markets across the country, and the platform plans to power alcohol ordering in more markets nationwide. Alcohol orders will be fulfilled locally in West Palm Beach from local liquor stores, with more local stores set to join the platform. Alcohol ordering is currently available in hundreds of cities nationwide via delivery.com.

Customers who live in West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas can continue to order from the extensive local network of restaurants, and will be able to order drinks from Super Duper Liquor in a snap via the delivery.com suite of offerings including:



Virtual shelf of top brand and products, or the option to send a bottle as a gift

Contactless delivery available to maximize driver and customer safety

Delivery Points: The popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

"As we increase our reach nationwide, we are well equipped to power alcohol ordering across our markets," said Samantha Logan, delivery.com VP of Sales and Merchant Development. "Offering this service not only enables customers to relax with their favorite drinks, but also helps to empower the neighborhood economy of local businesses to grow their reach."

Customers of legal drinking age can visit delivery.com or download the app on iOS or Android to browse their favorite drinks. They can choose from a virtual shelf of top brands, and then sit back and let the party come to them.

