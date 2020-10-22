delivery.com brings food delivery to Hudson

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, is expanding operations to the Hudson area of Columbia County New York in order to enable delivery from local restaurants. With operations in nearby New York City, and Putnam County, delivery.com is proud to take a local first approach to expanding online ordering and delivery services in Hudson. The announcement is part of a rapid expansion strategy for delivery.com, and comes only a month after the launch of Five Star Food Express, which serves several cities in Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, and Utah.

Customers who live in the Hudson area can now order delivery from their favorite restaurants on the app or mobile web, now with use of the delivery.com suite of offerings:

Best-in-class technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: The popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

"As a local resident of Columbia County for the past 34 years and former pizza delivery driver in Hudson, I am very excited to bring the convenience of delivery to hungry diners and add an additional way for restaurants to service their clients," said local Market Operator Seth Weiss.

This locally owned and operated market will be launching with Backbar, Wunderbar Bistro, Grazin', Coyote Flaco, Jackson's Cue and Spring Garden Chinese across the Hudson area. The team is looking forward to adding more restaurants and expanding their operations.

"Growing our operations in Hudson will give residents the chance to order from places they love, in a convenient and safe way," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com . "We're excited to bring this dining option to the area, and thrilled to have the local operator to work closely with restaurants in Hudson."

The Hudson market plans to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in their region, including Group Orders and office food delivery. For a limited time the Hudson market is offering customers $10 off orders of $15 or more when they place their first order on delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website or app for details).

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than three million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 19,000 local businesses in more than 2,000 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

