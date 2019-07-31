delivery.com Expands to 38 States with Acquisition of Mr. Delivery

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for on-demand ordering that connects consumers to their favorite local businesses, today announced it is significantly expanding the reach and capabilities of its food delivery platform beginning with the acquisition of Mr. Delivery, an online ordering and food delivery service headquartered in Austin, Texas. With the acquisition, delivery.com now connects more than two and a half million customers and corporate clients with 15,000 restaurants, liquor stores, dry cleaners and other local businesses in more than 1,800 cities and growing.

This acquisition of Mr. Delivery marks the beginning of rapid expansion efforts and initially includes food delivery operations across 160 cities, with additional companies to be onboarded in coming months. delivery.com plans to bring its full set of services to Mr. Delivery markets, including group ordering and other corporate features, as well as expanded offerings beyond food delivery. For the first time, delivery.com will also offer last-mile capabilities for delivery orders, support it plans to make more widely available to merchants. Mr. Delivery will take on the delivery.com brand and technology effective immediately.

delivery.com and Mr. Delivery share a "local first" approach to online ordering. delivery.com provides the exceptional ordering experience and delivery know-how that consumers have grown to expect from a national delivery brand. Together with deep local expertise, a network of drivers, and relationships with the best merchants that Mr. Delivery supplies, delivery.com is poised to offer consumers end-to-end excellence while supporting the growth of local businesses.

"Independent delivery service operators, many without access to venture capital, have built consequential businesses that have become part of the fabric of their local economies, and for that they should be commended. We look forward to working with them—not around them—to accelerate growth," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com. "delivery.com has always focused on making the best local restaurants and stores available for delivery and pickup to patrons in the neighborhood, and Mr. Delivery shares our vision of empowering communities and businesses. Our complementary business models and missions make this acquisition a natural and timely fit given our broader expansion strategy this year."

New and existing Mr. Delivery customers benefit from delivery.com's frictionless ordering process that connects them directly to local restaurants in their communities and provides convenient ways to track the progress of their orders. Customers also have the ability to participate in delivery.com's popular Delivery Points loyalty program to earn free food and other rewards.

Mr. Delivery restaurant owners and drivers will leverage delivery.com's new best-in-class dispatching capabilities for a simple and efficient way to fulfill orders. Additionally, restaurants will get access to delivery.com's order confirmation tools, real-time business analytics, and partner integrations that drive incremental demand. Mr. Delivery market operators will continue growing their established networks of local restaurants, merchants, and drivers. delivery.com gains valuable last-mile delivery capabilities with access to Mr. Delivery's network of drivers.

"We're thrilled to join forces with delivery.com and provide our market operators, consumers, restaurant owners, and drivers with access to delivery.com's proven technology platform that delivers an excellent ordering experience across web and mobile apps," said Laurence Levine, CEO of Mr. Delivery.

For a limited time, delivery.com is offering new customers to the platform $10 off their first order of $15 or more with code ORDERNOW.

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than two and a half million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 15,000 local businesses in more than 1,800 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

Mr. Delivery, a franchised food delivery service that started in Sea Point, Cape Town and is now headquartered in Austin, Texas, delivers to more than 160 US cities, fulfills thousands of orders a day, and boasts partnerships with over 3,000 restaurants, including local restaurants and national brands. Their mission is to make ordering food simple and fun, and to empower the local market operators, businesses, and drivers with whom they partner.

