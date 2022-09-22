Delix Therapeutics Expands World-Class Team with First Head of R&D

Experienced CNS Industry Executive Eliseo Salinas, MD, MSc, Joins Pioneering Neuroscience Company

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delix Therapeutics (the "Company"), a neuroscience company developing novel disease-modifying therapeutics for psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Eliseo Salinas as Head of Research & Development (R&D).

Dr. Salinas will support the continued acceleration and expansion of Delix's world-class discovery, preclinical, and clinical pipeline of non-hallucinogenic, neuroplasticity-promoting psychoplastogens.

"With a library containing thousands of psychedelic-inspired, non-hallucinogenic compounds capable of rapidly inducing structural and functional reorganization of neural circuits to produce positive behavioral effects, Delix is working to deliver medicines that hold wide therapeutic potential," said Delix Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Kurt Rasmussen. "I look forward to adding Dr. Salinas and his deep experience in CNS to our scientific team, as well as the role he will play in helping further grow Delix's pipeline for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases."

Bringing to Delix robust experience in CNS R&D and leadership, Dr. Salinas has led discovery and development across the pharma and biotech industries for both large global organizations and several start-ups. He most recently served as Head of R&D at Passage Bio, focusing on advancing gene therapies for the treatment of CNS disorders. Previously, Dr. Salinas held CNS-related leadership roles including Chief Scientific Officer at Acadia Pharmaceuticals; Head of R&D and Chief Scientific Officer at Shire; Head of Development and Chief Medical Officer at Elan Pharmaceuticals; and Head of Worldwide CNS Development at Wyeth.

"Delix's lead drug candidates are advancing to the clinic quickly, including DLX-001, a novel non-hallucinogenic orally administered psychoplastogen. DLX-001 holds immense promise as a medication, with the potential to address multiple symptom domains and foster recovery in people suffering from a range of neuropsychiatric illnesses," said Delix Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brigitte Robertson. "As Delix continues to expand and progress its pipeline to the clinic, we look forward to adding experienced and committed CNS leaders to our team such as Dr. Salinas to contribute to our mission."

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Salinas to Delix. I am confident his wide-ranging experience across CNS discovery, research, and development will both seamlessly integrate with, and enhance, our exemplary pre-clinical and development teams' efforts as we progress toward delivering FDA-approved, take-home medicines to patients in need," added Delix CEO Mark Rus.

Delix was recently recognized by Nature Biotechnology as a leading biotech company of 2021, and named as a top 15 biotech company in 2021 by Fierce Biotech. The company continues to accelerate its growth with the expansion of its team, and is on track to open a new lab in Delix's Massachusetts headquarters next year.

About Delix Therapeutics

Delix Therapeutics is a neuroscience company focused on harnessing the power of psychoplastogens— novel neuroplasticity-promoting therapeutics—to better treat mental health disorders at scale. The company's compounds are easily manufactured small molecules capable of rapidly inducing structural and functional neural changes in targeted areas of the brain. Many of these molecules are inspired by psychedelic compounds and preserve their efficacy-promoting mechanisms while avoiding their hallucinogenic properties and other safety liabilities. Delix is rapidly advancing these compounds through preclinical and clinical development to bring patients FDA-approved, take-home medicines that will serve several unmet needs. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Delix is building a world-class biotechnology company by combining an experienced team with innovative treatment strategies and scientific rigor to address the significant and growing mental health challenges impacting society.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Retsina Meyer, PhD

Delix Therapeutics

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Abby Berger

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Delix Therapeutics