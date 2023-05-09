Delix Therapeutics Initiates Phase I Trial for Novel Compound DLX-001

Recruitment Underway for First in Human Study Investigating a Non-Hallucinogenic Psychoplastogen

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delix Therapeutics (the "Company"), a neuroscience company developing novel neuroplasticity-promoting therapeutics for psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced the regulatory approval and initiation of recruitment of a phase I clinical trial of lead candidate, DLX-001, a non-hallucinogenic psychoplastogen.

The trial will enroll approximately 100 healthy volunteers with the primary objectives of assessing safety, pharmacokinetics, psychometric functions, and markers of brain activity and synaptic plasticity at the Center for Human Drug Research (CHDR) in the Netherlands, a world-class institute specializing in cutting-edge early-stage clinical drug research.

"This is an important step forward for Delix, and the field of neuroplasticity promoting therapeutics overall, marking our first human trial built upon years of significant preclinical results," said Mark Rus, CEO of Delix Therapeutics. "With the continued rise of mental health diagnoses across the globe and a significant lack of innovative treatment options available for those suffering, we are excited about the potential of psychoplastogens — especially scaleable non-hallucinogenic compounds — to treat a variety of conditions as safe and effective take-at-home medicines."

DLX-001 is the first of several psychoplastogens in the Delix platform to be approved for human trials. Delix's approach is based on the work of company co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer David E. Olson at the University of California, Davis, who discovered several novel psychoplastogens that have significant therapeutic potential in preclinical models, without hallucinogenic side effects inherent in first and second generation psychedelic psychoplastogens. Delix's leading science and innovative approach has been featured in numerous scientific publications including Nature, Cell, Science, the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, and many more.

Eliseo Salinas, Head of Research & Development at Delix Therapeutics, added, "Psychoplastogens such as DLX-001 offer an opportunity to significantly evolve our thinking around treating mental health disorders at scale, with effective compounds providing rapid clinical improvements that have the potential to be safe enough to be taken at home. We look forward to continuing to assess the safety and tolerability of these compounds in this trial."

The CHDR where the trial will take place is a premier independent institution for the advancement of human clinical drug development. The institute combines innovative methods and technologies, state-of-the-art facilities, and talented, motivated researchers to help maximize success.

DLX-001 emerged from Delix's growing library of thousands of active compounds that have been shown in preclinical models to promote rapid and enduring neuroplasticity, matching or exceeding the efficacy of natural psychedelic compounds, without hallucinatory responses even at high doses.

Delix was recently named by Chemical & Engineering News as one of 2022's Ten Start-Ups to Watch, recognized by Nature Biotechnology and Fierce Biotech on their lists of Top Biotech's of the Year, and honored by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association alongside Pfizer with the annual ACE Award for advancing gender diversity.

About Delix Therapeutics

Delix Therapeutics is a neuroscience company focused on harnessing the power of psychoplastogens— novel neuroplasticity-promoting therapeutics—to better treat mental health disorders at scale. The company's compounds are easily manufactured small molecules capable of rapidly inducing structural and functional neural changes in targeted areas of the brain. Many of these molecules are inspired by psychedelic compounds and preserve their efficacy-promoting mechanisms while avoiding their hallucinogenic properties and other safety liabilities. Delix is rapidly advancing these compounds through preclinical and clinical development to bring patients FDA-approved, take-home medicines that will serve several unmet needs. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Delix is building a world-class biotechnology company by combining an experienced team with innovative treatment strategies and scientific rigor to address the significant and growing mental health challenges impacting society.

