Delix Therapeutics Retains KCSA Strategic Communications

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delix Therapeutics (the "Company"), a preclinical biotech company developing novel disease-modifying therapeutics for serious psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications, a leading integrated communications firm, as its agency of record (AOR).

KCSA will implement a comprehensive strategic communications program that aims to educate the investment, biopharmaceutical, and patient advocacy communities on Delix's innovative research and mission. KCSA will assist Delix in advancing the understanding of how non-hallucinogenic analogs of psychedelic compounds can be developed into safe, FDA-approved, take-at-home medicines for the treatment of central nervous system-related conditions.

With more than 50 years of experience in building and differentiating brands, KCSA specializes in public relations, investor relations, and social media. The agency works with public and private companies of all sizes and stages of their corporate life cycles, and has developed over the past three years a leading practice area serving the psychedelic science community.

KCSA will work with Delix's management team -- including Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Professor David E. Olson, PhD, and Chief Executive Officer Mark Rus -- to develop a communications program highlighting the Company's core areas of development. This includes Delix's novel drug discovery platform, which has identified a broad class of non-hallucinogenic, psychedelic analogs called Psychoplastogens, with favorable safety and therapeutic profiles aimed at increasing neural plasticity and alleviating mental suffering.

"Delix has a unique opportunity to help the neuroscience community reassess how we think about treating central nervous system disorders and move to a model that -- in addition to its clinical and commercial viability -- broadens patient access to safer, orally-bioavailable and easy-to-take treatments," said Mark Rus, CEO of Delix. "Partnering with KCSA is key to our growth strategy. We look forward to contributing our scientific discoveries to this exciting and growing field, and educating both investors and the broader healthcare community on Delix's neuroplasticity-focused approach and breakthroughs."

"As one of the first communication firms to support the psychedelics research community, we are very selective in who we work with. By partnering with Delix to help advance their vitally important mission, we will work with Mark, David and their team to amplify their exciting and novel scientific advances and clinical development milestones," said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner, KCSA, who leads the communications team. "Delix brings incredible cutting-edge rigor, an immensely talented team and a truly novel approach to how psychiatric disorders can potentially be treated in the future. KCSA is eager to dedicate our deep understanding of the industry and expertise in elevating early stage and preclinical companies to their continued growth."

The core of Delix's platform leverages the work of Professor David E. Olson, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Delix, and Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry at University of California, Davis. Olson's discoveries have been the subject of multiple scientific publications in such journals as Nature, Cell and the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.

About Delix Therapeutics

Delix Therapeutics is a neuroscience company focused on harnessing the power of Psychoplastogens—novel neuroplasticity-promoting therapeutics—to better treat mental health disorders at scale. The company's compounds are easily manufactured small molecules capable of rapidly inducing structural and functional neural changes in targeted areas of the brain. Many of these molecules are inspired by psychedelic compounds and preserve their efficacy-promoting mechanisms while avoiding their hallucinogenic properties and other safety liabilities. Delix is rapidly advancing these compounds through preclinical and clinical development to bring patients FDA-approved, take-home medicines that will serve several unmet needs. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Delix is building a world-class biotechnology company with an experienced team and by applying scientific rigor to address the significant and growing mental health challenges impacting society. www.delixtherapeutics.com

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references.

KCSA has worked with psychedelic companies across the entire industry supply chain since 2018 and serves as the agency of record for more than a dozen players in the space including companies listed on the NASDAQ, CSE and pre-public companies. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

SOURCE Delix Therapeutics

Related Links

https://www.delixtherapeutics.com/

