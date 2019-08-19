Dell and Alienware Deliver the Ultimate PC Gaming Ecosystem at Gamescom

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Completing Alienware's line-up with the new Legend industrial design, Alienware introduces a newly designed Alienware Aurora mid-tower desktop, three mice and two keyboards

New Alienware and Dell gaming displays brighten Gamescom, including the world's first 55-inch OLED gaming monitor 1

Dell's first G series desktop delivers powerful and affordable gaming in a compact form with a gamer-inspired design and optional clear side panel

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Alienware Arena relaunches a fresh new design, an enhanced mobile experience, and more ways to better engage with the gaming community

Dell and Alienware arrive at the 11th annual Gamescom trade fair with new tech to satisfy the needs of die-hard gamers and newbies alike – laptops, desktops, monitors, headsets, keyboards, mice – a complete gaming ecosystem shaped by tenacity and relentless innovation.

"For decades, Dell and Alienware have been trailblazers in the PC gaming industry," said Ray Wah, senior vice president, Consumer and Small Business Product Group for Dell Technologies. "We're introducing a complete PC gaming ecosystem, with industry firsts, cutting-edge designs and exceptional performance that will keep players ahead of the competition."

New Alienware Aurora with Legend Industrial Design

Earlier this year at CES, Alienware began rolling out a new design identity, Alienware's Legend industrial design, which was seen as a bold departure from its current look and the sea of sameness in the industry. The new Alienware Aurora brings this Legend industrial design to a desktop for the first time. Born from the ethos of purposeful innovation, Alienware's new Legend industrial design has been awarded for its ground up engineering that merges design innovations and high-performance torque.

The new Alienware Aurora introduces a new chassis design for this mid-tower classic, with Legend industrial design bringing an even more compact form factor as it has with Alienware's thin-and-light laptops. A proven powerhouse with Intel's latest 9th Gen Core Processors and NVIDIA® GeForce® graphic cards, the improved airflow let's gamers game to their best. And a tool-less upgrade option offers product longevity and scalable performance. U.S. availability August 20, starting at $969.99.

Introducing first G series Dell G5 desktop

For the new PC gamer, to gamers looking to game on a budget, the new Dell G5 Desktop extends the G Series brand into the realm of desktops. The Dell G5 Desktop is designed to offer game-ready power, graphics and features in a compact, upgradeable form. Up to i9 K-Series CPUs and VR-capable NVIDIA GeForce GTX® and RTX™ or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 graphic cards provide amazing performance, high-fidelity visuals and split-second responsiveness for superior 1440p gaming experience. It is easy to expand or upgrade with a tool-less entry and additional storage slots inside. Optimal cooling design along with four thermal mode options that can be set in the Alienware Command Center, provide the ability to adjust to your needs, whether gaming, working, studying or watching videos. The surprisingly compact design takes up minimal space, making it easier to game in a smaller space like a dorm room, bedroom, or den. A distinctive, gamer-inspired design with optional blue LED lighting and optional clear window side panel gives the G5 gaming desktop a dynamic look and feel. U.S. availability August 19, starting at $629.00.

Display Innovation

Dell and Alienware continue to push the boundaries in monitor design, innovation and functionality to heighten the visual gaming experience. Marking yet another milestone, Alienware rolls out the world's first 55-inch OLED Gaming Monitor1 and introduces fast IPS (in-plane switching) technology with the new Legend industrial design to its gaming monitors line-up for the first time.

Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor | AW5520QF brings the world a true gaming spectacle, a vision-filling screen with stunning image quality for which OLED is known. Featuring the Alienware's new Legend industrial design, the Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor offers a 120Hz variable refresh rate, response time of 0.5ms (gray-to-gray), and low input latency so images get to the screen much faster allowing a gamer's reactions to be quicker, more accurate and ahead of the competition. Incredible color accuracy and depth with 98.5% DCI-P3 color coverage lets gamers experience the colors as it was designed. The sharp 4k UHD resolution allows for either sitting up close for intense gaming, or farther away with a gamepad, for a more casual experience. AMD Radeon FreeSync™ technology 2 minimizes graphic distortions such as tearing, stuttering and artifacts for smooth and steady imagery. Customize the gaming experience with AlienFX lighting, gaming-centric on-screen display (OSD) and a remote control whether having the monitor placed on the gaming desk or mounted on the wall, thanks to the included VESA mount adapter. Built-in speakers are tuned with Waves MaxxAudio® for audio accuracy and clarity. U.S. availability September 30 , starting at $3,999.99 .

pulls gamers right into the gaming action with an immersive 1900R curved, wide 21:9 WQHD-resolution monitor. Alienware's first 34-inch WQHD 120Hz curved gaming monitor with fast IPS response time and IPS Nano technology that provides 98% DCI-P3 color coverage, along with a 120Hz (native) refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC® display technology that offers smooth and realistic images. Both speed and high-quality imagery are made possible by the new IPS technology that allows for the fast response time while still delivering on the well-known benefits of IPS: high color accuracy and wide-angle viewing. The monitor also features AlienFX lighting with four customizable zones, gaming-centric on-screen-display and height-adjustable stand allowing elegant cable management. Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor | AW2720HF is all about speed with the new fast IPS technology, a blazing 240Hz refresh rate and true 1ms response time (gray-to-gray) in Extreme mode with AMD Radeon FreeSync ™ technology . Native FHD resolution provides for sharper images for games running at 1080p while IPS delivers wide-viewing angle and 99% sRGB coverage. The monitor comes with AlienFX lighting, adjustable stand and gaming-centric OSD. U.S. availability September 17 , starting at $599.99 .

is all about speed with the new fast IPS technology, a blazing 240Hz refresh rate and true 1ms response time (gray-to-gray) with AMD Radeon FreeSync . Native FHD resolution provides for sharper images for games running at 1080p while IPS delivers wide-viewing angle and 99% sRGB coverage. The monitor comes with AlienFX lighting, adjustable stand and gaming-centric OSD. Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor | S3220DGF is a curved 1800R screen which enhances field-of-vision and provides a wrap-around perspective for a truly immersive gaming and movie experience. Gamers can experience up to 165Hz refresh rates4 for astonishingly fast gameplay and see up to 77% more on-screen game content with QHD resolution compared to FHD. They can also enjoy smooth, low-latency high dynamic range gaming with AMD Radeon FreeSyncTM 2 HDR technology 5 and conquer with clarity as lifelike visuals and vivid colors comes standard with VESA DisplayHDRTM 400 and more than 90% DCI-P3 color coverage. U.S. availability August 28 , starting at $599.99 .

New Alienware Peripherals Complete Ecosystem

Every detail matters. Peripherals are the essential connection between the gamer and the game. They are central to winning the game and Alienware understands this. Guided by the gaming community and pro players, Alienware is rolling out a newly designed assortment of Legend industrial design peripherals, completing the Alienware battle station.

Alienware Low-Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | AW510K is a full-featured, maximum performance keyboard that incorporates the latest generation Cherry MX Low-Profile Red keys. Designed for gamer-centric personalization with fully programmable keys, dedicated audio controls and choice of 16.8 million AlienFX per-key RGB lighting for immersive gaming. U.S. availability August 20 , starting at $159.99 .

is a full-featured, maximum performance keyboard that incorporates the latest generation Cherry MX Low-Profile Red keys. Designed for gamer-centric personalization with fully programmable keys, dedicated audio controls and choice of 16.8 million AlienFX per-key RGB lighting for immersive gaming. Alienware Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | AW310K provides all the fundamentals gamers need offering leading edge features like the latest generation Cherry MX Red keys in a floating key architecture with white backlit keys. With fully programmable keys for macros and key assignments and dedicated audio controls, it is an essential gaming keyboard built to last. U.S. availability August 20 , starting at $99.99 .

provides all the fundamentals gamers need offering leading edge features like the latest generation Cherry MX Red keys in a floating key architecture with white backlit keys. With fully programmable keys for macros and key assignments and dedicated audio controls, it is an essential gaming keyboard built to last. Alienware Wired/Wireless Gaming Mouse | AW610M provides gamers with the best wireless gaming experience with a leading battery life of up to 350 hours on a single charge 6 . In addition to a 1,000Hz polling rate in both wired or wireless mode for maximum performance, this mouse has our best-in-class Alienware 16,000 DPI sensor for ultimate accuracy. The custom adjustable scroll wheel, 7 fully-programmable buttons and 16.8 million AlienFX RGB lighting provide a fully personalizable gaming experience. U.S. availability August 20 , starting at $99.99 .

provides gamers with the best wireless gaming experience with a leading battery life of up to 350 hours on a single charge . In addition to a 1,000Hz polling rate in both wired or wireless mode for maximum performance, this mouse has our best-in-class Alienware 16,000 DPI sensor for ultimate accuracy. The custom adjustable scroll wheel, 7 fully-programmable buttons and 16.8 million AlienFX RGB lighting provide a fully personalizable gaming experience. Alienware RGB Gaming Mouse | AW510M delivers true versatility with 10 fully-programmable buttons, optimized side button layout and a custom adjustable scroll wheel to suit all genres. Our best-in-class custom Alienware 16,000 DPI sensor offers outstanding accuracy 6 while 16.8 million AlienFX RGB lighting lets gamers personalize their gaming experience. U.S. availability August 20 , starting at $74.99 .

delivers true versatility with 10 fully-programmable buttons, optimized side button layout and a custom adjustable scroll wheel to suit all genres. Our best-in-class custom Alienware 16,000 DPI sensor offers outstanding accuracy while 16.8 million AlienFX RGB lighting lets gamers personalize their gaming experience. Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse | AW310M helps gamers take their game wherever they go with this full-sized mobile gaming mouse that comes with six fully programmable buttons and provides almost 300 hours of gaming on a single AA battery6. This mouse sports a custom Alienware 12,000 DPI sensor and signature Alienware design that caters to most hand sizes and usage styles. U.S. availability August 20 , starting at $62.99 .

Alienware Arena 10-Year Anniversary

When it launched in 2009, Alienware Arena served as a community website focused on tournaments for competition titles. As our community has grown to over 7 million members worldwide over the past decade, we've also branched out our content and features on the site– from a portal for live streamed content on Alienware TV to the Alienware Rewards Points Loyalty Program and myriad giveaways – evolving as its audience morphed into the broader gaming community.

Relaunching on August 19, Alienware Arena will sport a fresh new design that better channels the Alienware aesthetic, with side-scrolling items and an enhanced mobile experience. Along with daily login bonuses and weekly promotions, there will be great new ways to earn Alienware Reward Points, exclusive user customization options, and unique content from gaming publishers. Improved forums for quicker posting, new Friends management, one-stop news for "all things gaming" at Dell and, true to its original mission, new community tournaments will kick the site up a few notches.

Starting August 19 at 1030AM (CST), gamers who join or are a member of Alienware Arena can claim a code for a one month membership to Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) in the Giveaways section of the website. With Xbox Game Pass for PC, play the highly anticipated "Gears 5" the same day it launches on September 10 or rediscover the Halo saga with "Halo: The Master Chief Collection." Xbox Game Pass for PC gives you immediate access to a highly curated library of over 100 high-quality games on Windows 10, with new games added all the time.

Dell & Alienware Gamescom Activations

Dell and Alienware will debut its new gaming portfolio ranging from desktops to monitors and peripherals at Gamescom 2019 in Hall 2, C-059 and Hall 7, B-030.

Additional Resources:

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud. The Dell Technologies family includes Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware.

