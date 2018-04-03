Dell and Alienware Revitalize Portfolio of Performance Gaming Laptops and Augment Esports Involvement with New Partnerships

Alienware 15 and 17 introduce 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, i7 and i9 high performance processors, new Alienware Command Center, upgraded cooling technology and color option 8

Today, Alienware and Dell are launching six new Windows 10 gaming laptops based on the new 8th Gen Intel® Core™ high performance processors, with significant enhancements over prior generations. Continuing Dell's commitment to provide the ultimate gaming experience for everyone, Dell is also debuting Dell G Series, revitalizing the Dell Gaming portfolio. This suite of PCs, starting at $749, is designed and engineered for the gamer who prioritizes performance and excellent gameplay.

Further expanding its more than a decade long legacy in esports, Alienware is forging new partnerships with the NBA 2K League, Miami HEAT and Misfits Gaming, and taking its partnership with Team Liquid into unchartered territory for North American esports. These organizations and teams have turned to Alienware for a competitive advantage.

"We are ambassadors to the PC gaming world," says Frank Azor, vice president and general manager, Alienware and Dell Gaming. "From pushing the boundaries of innovation in our Alienware line and creating systems for today's top competitive gamers and leagues, to our new affordable G Series line-up, we're enabling gamers of all levels to game at their best."

Alienware 15 and 17 boost performance with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ CPUs

Alienware 15 and 17 gaming laptops will offer new 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, i7, and i9 processors with up to 6-cores, enabling overclocking up to 5.0GHZ for the first time ever on Alienware's most powerful family of laptops. To extract maximum performance from Intel's top powerhouse processors, Alienware mechanically engineered improved cooling technology, Alienware Cryo-Tech v2.0, with 50% thinner fan blades and a vapor chamber on the CPU to cool down the higher number of cores more efficiently. Fusing these breakthrough innovations into new Alienware 15 and 17 laptops adds a measurable 10% performance boost1, making AAA gameplay and VR immersion significantly smoother.

To help gamers effortlessly yield their most peak performance, Alienware has incorporated the next generation of Alienware Command Center into its latest lineup of laptops. Debuted at CES 2018, this simple yet elegant new interface helps novice and experienced gamers optimize, overclock, and tune Alienware PCs and peripherals to their unique gaming needs. Catering further to user-customization, the Alienware Command Center gives gamers complete control over the Alienware 15 and 17 laptops' 13 programmable lighting zones supporting full RGB values and up to 16.8m colors, unlocking more than 80 quadrillion possible lighting combinations to explore.

Joining the Alienware 15 and 17's iconic space grey aesthetic, Alienware welcomes a sleek new Epic Black color option in both sizes8.

Alienware Arena Rewards

Alienware's active Community Rewards Program, that launched eight years ago, is expanding to new levels. Alienware Arena Rewards now will offer gamification and engagement discounts to all fans. Daily games allow fans to win Arena Rewards Points and Dell Advantage Rewards7 for perks, prizes and discounts on products.

Unlike other programs, Alienware Arena members can earn points through games and community engagement. Once fans earn these points they don't lose them, fans will continue to grow in level where they'll be offered level specific incentives including points boost (i.e. earn 2x the number of points for the next 24 hours2) to discounts and other financial benefits when customers join Dell Advantage.

Launching along with Arena Rewards is the Alienware Arena Game Vault mobile application, giving customers the opportunity to earn additional points at big gaming events on the go. Fans will have their first chance to start earning these points during PAX East in Boston. Beginning April 3 at 7am CDT fans can text ARENA to 41411 to download (ioS and Android)6 and start winning Arena Reward Points and other prizes.

Dell G Series, a robust new portfolio of affordable game-ready PCs

Building upon a fierce commitment to deliver gaming solutions for players of all levels and budgets, Dell is launching an expansive new suite of Windows 10 gaming PCs. All four systems, Dell G3 15 and 17, as well as Dell G5 15 and Dell G7 15, feature gaming-forward design and snappy performance at affordable prices. These new game-ready laptops are equipped with up to powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-Series GPUs, 8th Gen Intel® Core processors, thermal management solutions, intelligent content prioritization software, anti-glare IPS panels, and other complimentary features intended to get gamers fully immersed into their games.

Dell G3 15 and 17

Coming in 15 and 17-inch sizes, Dell G3 15 and 17 laptops are powered by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 up to 1060 Max-Q discrete GPUs, up to 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 CPUs, dual fans and dual drives with SSD options

The laptops 2x2 WiFi antenna design provides great wireless performance, while the SmartByte software prioritizes gaming and video content keeping them smooth, even during large file downloads

All encased in a refined performance inspired design and a silky matte exterior finish, the laptops boast a sleek 22.7mm (15) / 25mm (17) profile encouraging gaming-on-the-go

G3 15 is Dell's thinnest gaming laptop to date

Dell G3 15 will offer three color options (Black, Recon Blue, Alpine White) and Dell G3 17 will offer two color options (Black, Recon Blue)8

Dell G5 and G7 15

For those seeking a step-up in performance from the G3 systems, the Dell G5 and G7 15 come in a sleek 25mm thin 15-inch chassis, with powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPUs with Max-Q design technology

The systems feature 6GB GDDR5 dedicated memory 5 , up to 6-core performance with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (with up to Core i7 on the G5 and i9 on the G7), dual fans, and dual drives with SSD options

, up to 6-core performance with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (with up to Core i7 on the G5 and i9 on the G7), dual fans, and dual drives with SSD options G7 15 will offer optional 8 th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 CPU and UHD display (3840x2160) configurations, available in late April

Gen Intel® Core™ i9 CPU and UHD display (3840x2160) configurations, available in late April Killer 1x1 networking optimization (supporting up to 2x2) or SmartByte software responsively prioritize content downloads for liquid smooth gaming and streaming

Designed to push heat and noise away from the user, Dell equipped a front air intake and rear exhaust vent to the laptops' frames to keep players cool, and able to game longer

Immersing players deeper into the game, Dell G5 and G7 15 will also offer an optional IPS UHD 4k panel to summon a premium on-screen experience

panel to summon a premium on-screen experience Dell G5 15 is available in either Standard Black or Beijing Red flavors, and Dell G7 15 is available in either Standard Black or Alpine White8

Alienware and NBA 2K League team up to bring spectacular viewing experience to basketball and esports fans alike for inaugural NBA 2K League season

Alienware is bringing its PC gaming portfolio and 11-year esports legacy to the NBA 2K League, the first official esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league. Alienware and Dell hardware will be utilized throughout the NBA 2K League live studio experience during league competitions.

"We selected Alienware as our exclusive hardware provider because we want all NBA 2K League competitions to be played on the best platform," said Brendan Donohue, Managing Director, NBA 2K League. "Dell accomplishes that by providing the fastest possible gameplay for our talented players and delivering a second-to-none viewing experience for our passionate fans."

Watch the NBA 2K League Draft Clash, powered by Alienware, on Twitch April 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. live from the PAX East Arena in Boston.

Miami HEAT and Misfits Gaming select Alienware for competitive advantage

Miami HEAT and premier esports organization Misfits Gaming recently selected Alienware technology for a competitive advantage for their esports teams. Misfits players will train and stream on all Alienware hardware including the Alienware Aurora desktops, Alienware 15 laptops, AW2518H 240Hz monitors and mixture of Alienware keyboards and mice, ensuring a world class experience.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce this foundational partnership with Alienware," said Misfits Gaming CEO Ben Spoont. "Alienware will power and enable all our Misfits athletes across the world with high-performance PCs and equipment. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with Alienware."

Alienware and Team Liquid unveil first-ever Esports Training Facility

On March 7, Alienware and Team Liquid (TL) celebrated the grand opening of the Alienware Training Facility, setting a new standard for a dedicated esports training. Announced at CES, this tech-rich, 8,000 sq foot space -- designed to mimic the kind of high-tech training offered to traditional athletes -- serves as the new North American Team Liquid headquarters, supporting multiple competitive teams with an in-office chef, sports psychologists, nutritionists, dedicated coaches and analysts. Here, more than 40 Team Liquid staff and players will collaborate daily out of an exciting workspace powered by the newest and most powerful Dell and Alienware technology.

Plans are underway with Team Liquid to establish a second training facility in the Netherlands by the end of 2018, which will serve as their new European HQ.

In Japan, Team Liquid announced the addition of champion Street Fighter pro AW Nemo, and John Takeuchi to their active roster. As the previous sponsor of AW Nemo, Alienware is proud to help bring two amazing partners together.

Dell to offer HTC VIVE Pro

Announced at CES, Dell was the first and only PC provider to sell the consumer version of HTC VIVE VR headsets. Building upon this partnership, Dell is now among the first to sell the HTC VIVE Pro on Dell.com, providing a single purchase path for all VR needs. Starting at $799 (for the headset only), the VIVE Pro, the most capable, and fully featured Virtual Reality system VIVE has ever made, will be available April 5 in the U.S. on Dell.com, with plans to expand globally later this year.

Alienware and Dell Gaming at PAX East

Dell will debut its new Alienware and Dell G Series laptops for the first time at PAX East in Boston April 5-8. All PAX East attendees are invited to drop by Alienware (#12031) and Dell (#12043) booths to get hands-on with the latest VR and PC gaming introductions and test out a variety of engaging game demos.

Availability

Available now in US, China and Europe and shipping later in April:

Alienware 15 and 17 available on Dell.com starting today at $2,399.99 and $3,699.99 with additional configurations starting at $1,449.99 and $1,599.99 coming April 10 . They will also be available on BestBuy.com and in select Best Buy Stores. 4

and with additional configurations starting at and coming . They will also be available on BestBuy.com and in select Best Buy Stores. Dell G7 15 is available on Dell.com starting today at $1,099.99 with additional configurations starting at $849.99 on April 10 . It will also available on BestBuy.com and in select Best Buy Stores.4

Available April 16:

Dell G3 15 and 17 will be available April 16 globally on Dell.com starting today at $749.99 and $1,099.99 with additional configurations starting at $799.99 (Dell G3 17) soon.

globally on Dell.com starting today at and with additional configurations starting at (Dell G3 17) soon. Dell G5 15 will be available April 16 globally today on Dell.com and select retailers4 starting at $949.99 with additional configurations starting at $849.99 soon.

Dell also recently raised the bar when it comes to support, introducing its top-tier consumer support service, Premium Support Plus. Powered by Dell's exclusive SupportAssist3 technology, it is the first and only consumer service to find issues proactively, predict problems before they start, remove viruses automatically and optimize performance for consumer PCs. Premium Support Plus is available for all Dell G Series and Alienware systems, in addition to XPS and Inspiron PCs.

13DMark for Windows Fire Strike overall score with Alienware 15 R4 with Intel® Core™ i9 8950HK, 16GB, DDR4 GTX 1080 vs. Alienware 15 R3 Intel® Core™ i7 7820HK, 32GB DDR4 GTX 1080

2Boost point multipliers will not be available on day one.

3SupportAssist automatically detects and proactively alerts Dell to: operating system issues, software upgrades, driver updates and patches, failures of hard drives, batteries, memory, internal cables, thermal sensors, heat sinks, fans, solid state drives and video cards. Not available on Linux, Windows RT, Windows 10S, Windows 10 CMIT Government Edition, Android, Ubuntu or Chrome based products. Predictive analysis failure detection includes hard drives, solid state drives, batteries and fans.

4 Retail prices and services will vary.

5 System memory may be used to support graphics, depending on system memory size and other factors.

6 Message and data rates may apply.

7 Dell Advantage Rewards expire in 90 days (except where prohibited by law). To redeem DA Rewards you must have an active Dell Advantage Loyalty Rewards Account. To join, visit Dell.com/rewards and click "register now" to create a new My Account and register for rewards. Rewards are typically issued to your DA Account within 30 days after issued through Alienware Arena; See Dell.com/rewardsfaq.

8 Colors and sizes will vary by region

