Dell Boomi Announces Lineup for Boomi World 2019 in Washington D.C. includes Alexis Ohanian and Katie Linendoll

Boomi World celebrates the company's partners and customers who make a difference in their own organizations with the Boomi platform. With the theme of "Accelerate," Boomi World's speakers and sessions will focus on helping attendees follow Boomi's mission to accelerate business outcomes.

Boomi World will provide customers the opportunity to:

Learn best practices to connect and streamline business and IT

Collaborate with peers, Boomi executives, technologists and partners

Share insights, successes and feedback on the Boomi platform

This year's event will see the return of the Customer Excellence Awards given out at the invitation-only award dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 2. A Partner Summit and pre-conference training will take place, with the opportunity to become a Boomi-certified developer or administrator, providing skills development and networking that fosters business outcomes.

Boomi World is supported by many sponsoring partners.

Boomi World 19 highlights include:

Chris McNabb , Boomi CEO, will unveil next-generation innovations in the Boomi platform.

, Boomi CEO, will unveil next-generation innovations in the Boomi platform. Steve Wood , Boomi CPO, will share Boomi's vision for the future and the Boomi product roadmap.

, Boomi CPO, will share Boomi's vision for the future and the Boomi product roadmap. A brain trust of Boomi product leadership will host an Innovation Hour , a deeper dive into short- and long-term Boomi product innovation, including AI, bots and IoT. Space is limited, so secure your spot early.

, a deeper dive into short- and long-term Boomi product innovation, including AI, bots and IoT. Space is limited, so secure your spot early. Women in Tech breakfast will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 in partnership with Slalom Consulting. A panel of distinguished women who are leading the charge in technology will share their insights.

40+ Breakout Sessions

With almost 50 breakout sessions at Intro, Intermediate and Advanced levels, Boomi World focuses on more than application integration and API management. Sessions on master data management (MDM) and data governance, EDI, low-code application development and workflow automation will help organizations make the most of its investment in Boomi.

Customers can tailor their conference experience using the Boomi World 'agenda builder' which is now available, and attendees can find a range of topics designed to give you how-to guidance, best practices and sneak peeks at product roadmaps.

Bestselling author and an Emmy Award-Winning Emcee

Alexis Ohanian was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in the suburbs of Baltimore, MD. He's written a national bestselling book, 'Without Their Permission' has long advocated for the open internet and STEM education, and alongside Garry Tan co-founded Initialized Capital, a seed stage venture fund with over $500M under management and a portfolio with $22B in market value so far. Alexis also co-founded Reddit. He will speak on the first day of Boomi World.

Katie Linendoll will be back for a second year as the Boomi World master of ceremonies. Linendoll is an Emmy Award-winning TV personality and technology expert. As a sought-after expert on technology and innovation, she will moderate keynote addresses, panel discussions and other activities as Boomi executives, customers and partners share perspectives on accelerating business outcomes.

Pre-Conference Training

Starting on Sept. 30, Boomi World will offer one and two-day courses of Pre-Conference Training with eight courses that cover integration, the Boomi platform, workflows, master data, API management and includes courses specifically for Boomi partners.

Customer Excellence Awards

Boomi's Customer Excellence Awards will recognize the achievements of top customers in four categories of ROI, Emerging Technology, Innovator and Change Agent. Boomi's Chief Operating Officer Christopher Port will present the awards on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Partner Summit

Taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 1, this is a chance for partners to get an exclusive look at the future of the Boomi ecosystem. Partners will hear upcoming announcements and insights to help leverage go-to-market resources and drive growth through the Boomi Partner Program, while helping customers more quickly and easily connect, transform, modernize and innovate the fabric of their digital landscape.

Registration is now open for the three-day event in Washington D.C. To join the Boomi World conversation on Twitter use #BoomiWorld19. To learn more about Boomi World, visit: https://boomi.com/boomiworld/.

