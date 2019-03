SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Boomi ™ (Boomi), the only unified platform that radically accelerates business outcomes with intelligence that speeds the flow of data across systems, processes and people. Today we announced the winners of the Boomi Blue Challenge. The top companies were recognized for demonstrating innovative transformation efforts powered by the Boomi platform.

Launched at Boomi World 2018, the Boomi Blue Challenge asked companies to share the blue sky thinking that inspired a transformation project and how they gained a competitive advantage by using Boomi to improve how their organization works and innovates.

"It is truly inspiring to see the inventive ways our customers and partners are transforming not only their own organizations but also their industries with technology," said Chris Port, COO at Boomi. "Our customers are introducing better, more innovative products and services at an unprecedented pace and we want to celebrate their ambitious thinking and the outcomes they have achieved with our platform."

Winners were recognized across four regions and best demonstrated how integration with Boomi is accelerating organizational transformation efforts. The winning companies include:

Alleantia SRL – EMEA

Boomi partner Alleantia is making it easy to transform IoT data into new insights, revenue streams and digital innovations.

The lightweight Boomi Atom runs on edge devices and talks with Alleantia's software, supported by Boomi's unique distributed integration architecture. With such intelligence permeating their factory systems, manufacturers can improve business operations and drive digital transformation initiatives.

Brightline – USA

Brightline is redefining train travel for the Uber generation. The premium rail system makes scheduling and booking a trip a seamless multichannel experience, from the mobile phone to the electronic kiosk to the ticket booth and aboard the trains.

Bringing a top-shelf customer experience to train travel is no easy feat. Rail companies need to operate efficiently, maintain safety, ensure consistent service quality, meet ever-demanding passenger needs, and achieve more with shrinking budgets.

Intouch Insight – Canada

Intouch Insight offers customer experience management software and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve performance. Now Boomi is helping Intouch Insight delight its own customers even more.

With Boomi seamlessly managing critical integrations of Intouch Insight's own platform with other mission-critical software, the company is able to provide much more robust and seamless reporting capabilities as part of its product.

Integration connections that would have taken the company six to nine months to build only took weeks with Boomi.

Origin Energy – APJ

Origin Energy , a leading energy provider in Australia, has used Boomi to dramatically improve the productivity of thousands of its workers who operate and maintain gas facilities, pump lines and infrastructure across Origin's sprawling operations.

Origin's employees often work in remote locations with no reliable internet connection. Held back by old-school paper-based reporting, Origin needed a better way to gather operational data, schedule work efficiently, and gain real-time visibility into the activities of its far-flung workforce.

But cost-savings was just one of several benefits that Boomi delivered. With Boomi in place, Origin can now easily integrate its extensive legacy systems with its new cloud infrastructure and IoT edge devices, laying the foundation for additional innovations and cost savings in the future.

The winners will receive a complimentary trip to Boomi World Tour London , March 25-26, 2019, and a chance to participate in a main stage keynote focused on digital transformation.

About Dell Boomi

Dell Boomi, an independent business unit of Dell, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi's intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 8,200 businesses the agility to lead the future. Boomi has an industry-leading customer satisfaction rate of 95 percent and renewal rate of 97 percent. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com

© 2019 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Janine Kromhout

Dell Boomi

650-269-1417

Janine_Kromhout@dell.com

Kelsey Quickstad

Hotwire for Dell Boomi

415-820-4494

dell.boomi@hotwireglobal.com

Special note:

Statements in this material that relate to future results, future hiring, and future events or investment are forward-looking statements and are based on Boomi's current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "confidence," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar expressions. Actual results, hiring, customer trends, and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the challenge of finding and onboarding new personnel, marketplace trends, ongoing management attention to the market, the uncertainties associated with technology changes and the development and release of new technology. Boomi and Dell Technologies assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Dell Boomi

Related Links

http://www.boomi.com