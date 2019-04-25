Dell Boomi Named a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year in Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Boomi™ (Boomi) announced that for the sixth consecutive year, it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. for the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service.

"To us, being named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for six years in a row is a testament to Boomi's mission to provide accelerated business outcomes to all customers," said Chris McNabb, CEO of Boomi. "Our intelligent, flexible and scalable platform quickly and easily unites everything and everyone in customers' digital ecosystem across channels, devices, and platforms. Having a simple, cloud-native platform allows our users to have a faster and smarter path to a more successful business."

Boomi is the only iPaaS provider that radically accelerates business outcomes with intelligent, flexible and scalable technology that speeds the flow of data between everyone and everything. We believe that being acknowledged as a Leader for six consecutive years further validates Boomi's mission to provide data and application integration and workflow solutions to its 8,200 global customers.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dell Boomi

Boomi, an independent business unit of Dell, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi's intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 8,200 organizations the agility to lead the future. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2019 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Special note:

Statements in this material that relate to future results, future hiring, and future events or investment are forward-looking statements and are based on Boomi's current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "confidence," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar expressions. Actual results, hiring, customer trends, and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the challenge of finding and onboarding new personnel, marketplace trends, ongoing management attention to the market, the uncertainties associated with technology changes and the development and release of new technology. Boomi and Dell Technologies assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

