Dell Boomi Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2018

The award is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just under 300 winning companies that have a clear purpose and top leadership.

"The team's trailblazing spirit and revoluationary product development help our customers drive innovation and create revenue opportunities. Knowing that, as an employee, what you contribute helps to make our customers so successful is a large part of what makes Boomi a great place to work," said Chris McNabb, CEO at Dell Boomi. "Boomi's historically high growth rate and success are a direct result of our hard-working team and the innovation we drive for our 7,500 customers globally."

The 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace who found that strong company cultures breed stunning individual and team performance and that when employees feel valued by their organization, they are far more likely to be engaged.

"By including an employee survey into this year's Best Workplaces selection process, we've really raised the bar. Companies that don't score at the very top of their peer group don't make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that's not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves." says James Ledbetter, Inc. editor-in-chief.

About Dell Boomi

Dell Boomi (Boomi), an independent business unit of Dell, is the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business. Boomi helps more than 7,500 organizations accelerate business agility by connecting data and applications to run faster and smarter. Visit http://www.boomi.com for more information.

© 2018 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

