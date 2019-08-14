Dell Boomi's Integration Platform Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Boomi (Boomi) today announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Federal agencies can now purchase Boomi's unified platform.

Boomi allows federal organizations to confidently integrate and access the information they need to make strategic decisions and operate adeptly, while creating a better, more seamless, and connected experience for citizens, partners, and employees. The Boomi platform quickly and easily unites legacy, on-premise and cloud-based applications in a digital ecosystem so that a federal agency can now achieve better business outcomes.

"Meeting the stringent security and reliability standards for FedRAMP Authorization, at the Moderate impact level is a critical step for Boomi's public sector strategy," said Chris Port, Chief Operating Officer, Boomi. "At Boomi, we are deeply committed to compliance and security for all Boomi's 9000 customers. This milestone not only demonstrates our commitment to the federal market but will also benefit other organizations that require the highest levels of security."

FedRAMP's authorization process includes an in-depth examination of a solution's data security and governance requirements. It includes additional controls which address the unique elements of a cloud offering seeking to ensure all federal data is secure in such environments. Instead of agencies individually authorizing cloud service offerings, FedRAMP offers a single authorization process, speeding up the government's adoption of cloud services. A FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate impact level includes use of FIPS 140-2 validated encryption and performing continuous monitoring.

Boomi provides federal organizations a unified integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) that includes application and data integration, master data hub, and B2B/EDI management. Federal organizations can gain access to a unified cloud-native platform that empowers a broad range of end-to-end integration capabilities. The intuitive UI, drag-and-drop mapping tools, pre-built integration processes and re-usable components, coupled with machine learning and artificial intelligence, dramatically shorten development times, while also reducing project risks and costs. Boomi's patented "Atom" runtime engine executes the integration processes wherever needed, on premise behind the firewall, or in a public or private cloud, thus connecting any application and data across the hybrid IT landscape.

Boomi's sponsoring agency, the United States Agency for International Development, and the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) has determined Boomi has met the requirements for the 325 controls in the FedRAMP Moderate baseline. FedRAMP Authorization indicated that Boomi has passed the rigorous security and risk management review process required to offer the Boomi platform to federal agencies, a mandate for any cloud service provider that serves the federal government.

Boomi is now officially listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace – the central, online portal of approved cloud service offerings available for federal government use.

Those interested in Boomi for Government visit the Boomi Federal website, FedRAMP Marketplace, or contact Federal Sales for Boomi at boomi_sales_fed@dell.com.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi's intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 9000 organizations the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

© 2019 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries.

