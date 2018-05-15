Dell Boomi's Latest Release Helps Enterprises Harness Connectivity, Increase Developer Productivity

Boomi exists to help enterprises connect everything and engage everywhere across any channel, device or platform. Boomi integration platform as a service (iPaaS) equips enterprises to improve productivity, accountability and collaboration both internally and with customers and partners to help build The Connected Business and drive digital transformation efforts.

"With this release, Boomi continues to deliver on its vision of The Connected Business by providing the capabilities essential to helping customers quickly unlock critical business data wherever it resides in the ecosystem of applications, people, channels, devices and platforms," said Steve Wood, Chief Product Officer, Dell Boomi. "In particular, we're delivering new capabilities to help customers address the last mile of IoT—integration of device data—so they can easily achieve the business outcomes they're seeking from their strategic IoT investments."

Boomi for IoT integration patterns

The integration of data from things continues to evolve and become ubiquitous to conduct business and solve new challenges. Boomi powers the last-mile integration of device data with customers' existing applications both on-premise and in the cloud. Customers use Boomi to automate workflows and business processes and to deliver an engaging experience via web, mobile, or any other device or interface in order to achieve an IoT business outcome. Features now generally available include:

Edge device support - IoT integration patterns require seamless integration of device data, application data and people. The patented Boomi Atom, a lightweight run-time engine allows your integrations to be deployed: in Boomi's Atom Cloud; in a public or private cloud; or on-premises and provides a highly flexible and scalable execution engine. The Boomi Atom allows customers to run integrations, and host and manage web services, anywhere; on-premise, in clouds or edge devices.

IoT Protocol Support - Boomi provides best-of-breed connectivity to cloud and on-premise applications, as well as to sources of device data through support for a variety of IoT connectivity protocols, including open standards such as AMQP, MQTT and REST.





Boomi provides best-of-breed connectivity to cloud and on-premise applications, as well as to sources of device data through support for a variety of IoT connectivity protocols, including open standards such as AMQP, MQTT and REST. Workflow Automation for IoT - Real business value comes from the orchestration of applications, data and people to drive a situation to a business outcome. Organizations can use Boomi Flow to create business processes that respond to certain alerts or triggers as appropriate and allow for human intervention or decisions.





Real business value comes from the orchestration of applications, data and people to drive a situation to a business outcome. Organizations can use to create business processes that respond to certain alerts or triggers as appropriate and allow for human intervention or decisions. Boomi Environment Management - IoT deployments often consist of hundreds of thousands of devices distributed across a large landscape, requiring multiple edge gateways that need to perform common application integration functions. With Boomi Environment Management, customers can now create, update and delete application integration processes once, and the changes will automatically synchronize across all Boomi Atoms, and associated gateways, that belong to an environment. IoT integration processes can be built, tested and promoted between environments with a full audit trail of what was deployed, and by whom.

The company's technology is powering a revolutionary IoT healthcare platform from Dutch start-up digitalAngel, a ground-breaking pilot project focusing on intelligent mattresses – in which sensory data is shared with nurses, caregivers and healthcare staff in real-time to provide instantaneous and round-the-clock monitoring of patients.

"Technology is transforming healthcare on a large scale at an extremely fast pace, and our unique vision is to create a single platform to combine multiple IoT and biometric sensors in ways that offer the maximum benefit to carers, patients and their families alike," says Peter de Lange, managing director at digitalAngel. "Importantly, we are one of the first IoT platforms to have fully approved medical device classification. We are building the universal platform for the healthcare industry of the future."

Drag-and-drop integration innovation

With this release, Boomi continues to help customer's accelerate implementation with multiple enhancements to the development UI as well as new and enhanced connectors for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce, Google DFP, Google Bigquery, Hadoop, Box, Dynamics 365 for CRM, Quickbooks online, Coupa and Intacct.

Boomi's enhanced development tools also enable our partners and customers to rapidly build custom connectors for their specific use case, as evidenced by the connectors built by Onada, PowerSteering and Signyfyd.

Boomi Flow for end-to-end workflows

Boomi Flow, as part of the unified platform to help customers create low-code applications and automated workflows that connect any application or data end points in an organization, introduces new capabilities to extend file management and database support:

File management - From Boomi Flow , users can access, retrieve, load and save files from any source accessible to the Boomi platform, make changes in those files, and have them saved for consistency and access from any application integrated with Boomi, including Microsoft SharePoint, regardless of where those files are residing in the organization.





From , users can access, retrieve, load and save files from any source accessible to the Boomi platform, make changes in those files, and have them saved for consistency and access from any application integrated with Boomi, including Microsoft SharePoint, regardless of where those files are residing in the organization. Database support - With this release, Boomi adds the ability to manage various aspects of legacy on-premise databases or cloud databases using Boomi Flow . The entire process of accessing a database and all load, save, delete operations, whether for a specific row or table or for many records, can now be achieved from Boomi Flow leveraging Boomi's connectivity capabilities.

Increased Developer Productivity

Boomi speeds developer productivity across the platform with a configuration-based, low-code approach to development. New features to increase developer productivity in this release include:

Packaged Deployment – To support development initiatives around streamlining their Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) operations and embracing Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) practices, Boomi has re-designed the deployment workflow to support user-defined versioning. This ensures that the version stays with the package when it is deployed or shared, thereby simplifying auditing and governance.





To support development initiatives around streamlining their Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) operations and embracing Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) practices, Boomi has re-designed the deployment workflow to support user-defined versioning. This ensures that the version stays with the package when it is deployed or shared, thereby simplifying auditing and governance. Authentication Broker – To support API Management, the a uthentication broker now allows users to create one authentication source and deploy it across multiple external sources. The enhanced flexibility enables the use of an authentication broker to support broader authentication mechanisms, especially to support API programs in the hybrid IT landscape.





uthentication broker now allows users to create one authentication source and deploy it across multiple external sources. The enhanced flexibility enables the use of an authentication broker to support broader authentication mechanisms, especially to support API programs in the hybrid IT landscape. Support for Swagger 2.0 and WSDL - To facilitate developer productivity and better support a design-first approach to API creation, Boomi supports the import of a Swagger 2.0 definition or WSDL from a publicly-facing URL to automate the generation of API endpoints.





To facilitate developer productivity and better support a design-first approach to API creation, Boomi supports the import of a Swagger 2.0 definition or WSDL from a publicly-facing URL to automate the generation of API endpoints. Community sharing - Boomi is harnessing the power of the large and vibrant user community with a section of the Boomi community called Community Share. Users can now publish and share examples and templates across the Boomi ecosystem, showcasing their expertise.

Click to Tweet: ANNOUNCED TODAY: @boomi continues to power the #connectedbusiness with its Spring product release! New #IoT integration features & integration accelerators will help business users reach higher levels of productivity. https://ctt.ac/c48v8+ #digitaltransformation #integrationcloud

About Dell Boomi

Dell Boomi (Boomi), an independent business unit of Dell, is the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business. Boomi helps more than 7,500 organizations accelerate business agility by connecting data and applications to run faster and smarter. Visit http://www.boomi.com for more information.

© 2018 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Janine Kromhout

Dell Boomi

650-269-1417

Janine_Kromhout@dell.com

Kelsey Quickstad

Hotwire PR for Dell Boomi

415-820-4494

dell.boomi@hotwirepr.com

Analyst Contact:

Beth Johnson Dell Boomi

415-412-6891

Beth_Johnson@dell.com

Special note:

Statements in this material that relate to future results, future hiring, and future events or investment are forward-looking statements and are based on Boomi's current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "confidence," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar expressions. Actual results, hiring, customer trends, and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the challenge of finding and onboarding new personnel, marketplace trends, ongoing management attention to the market, the uncertainties associated with technology changes and the development and release of new technology. Boomi and Dell Technologies assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-boomis-latest-release-helps-enterprises-harness-connectivity-increase-developer-productivity-300648498.html

SOURCE Dell Boomi

Related Links

http://www.boomi.com

