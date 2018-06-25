Dell Brings Tech to New Heights with Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp" this Summer

Dell's new G series high performance gaming laptops play a leading role at the world premiere of Marvel Studio's "Ant-Man and The Wasp"

VFX Studio DNEG leverages end-to-end Dell technology to bring the visual effects to life in the film

Dell commits to reaching and inspiring underrepresented youth in STEM with the help of "Ant-Man and The Wasp"

Dell launches global advertising campaign around Marvel Studio's "Ant-Man and The Wasp" to bring to life the "super powers" of technology

Dell is proud to announce it has teamed up with Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp" this summer. With similar fan bases, the two companies will come together to bring excitement around technology into pop culture. From Ant-Man's and The Wasp's suits to Hank Pym's Lab, technology plays a lead role throughout the film.

"What's great about this partnership is that it allows our on-screen tech to become a bit more tangible to viewers," said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel's Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships & Marketing. We might not be able to replicate Hank Pym's advancements quite yet, but we hope that the film inspires people to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible just like our heroes do."

Dell technology helps bring visual effects to life

This exciting collaboration extends behind the camera, where Dell hardware plays a vital role in creating the visual effects in the film. Marvel Studios enlisted VFX vendors, several of which utilized a breadth of Dell technologies, including Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, and Dell Precision workstations, as the core infrastructure to provide the immense computing power and storage capacity necessary for visual effects designers to bring the movie's characters and places to life.

Among others, artists at the VFX studio DNEG, who worked on Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp," rely on Dell Precision workstations for front-end operations. Dell's Precision line is a leader in the industry, allowing creators to edit and create in new storytelling methods. In the company's Vancouver studio alone, more than 300 Dell Precision workstations are used to create compelling effects. Imagine an adrenaline-fueled car chase through San Francisco, moments of Ant-Man and The Wasp shrinking, or an intricate lab scene featuring Ghost phasing in and out of walls - technologies from Dell help make these ideas reality.

The full list of Dell technology DNEG leveraged to create the film includes:

- Dell Precision 7910 workstations

- Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 rack servers with MD3460 RAIDs

- Dell EMC PowerEdge M1000e Blade Server Enclosures

- Hundreds of Dell monitors

Dell's new technology stars in the film

Technology plays an integral role in Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp," so it's fitting that fans will be able to see the new Dell G5 15, a powerful gaming laptop that enables great in game-performance and stunning visuals, and the award-winning XPS 13, on the big screen when the film hits theaters this summer. In the film, Dell devices make several appearances in settings like Hank Pym's lab and at the X-CON security offices.

"We are thrilled to team up with Marvel Studios on Ant-Man and The Wasp and demonstrate the super powers of technology," said Gerri Tunnell, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions Marketing at Dell. "There are a lot of similarities between our brands and fan bases. For example, our goal is to empower our customers, from gamers to visual effects artists, with high-performance technology to drive human progress just like Ant-Man and The Wasp rely on tech to make the world a better place."

Dell's commitment to STEM

Based on Dell's 2030 research findings, Computer Science and Computational Thinking will be a needed skill in the workplace, however, Dell sees gaps in supply to meet this demand. To support the next generation, Dell has committed more than $50 million to science, technology, engineering and math – or STEM – initiatives globally since 2014. Through partnerships and customer collaborations, millions of children and underserved youth have access to the technology and resources needed to explore STEM fields.

Dell plans to leverage Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp" to encourage Boys & Girls Clubs members to explore STEM with a focus on computer science and computational thinking.

The Boys & Girls Clubs will also incorporate Marvel University's "Ant-Man and The Wasp" video series into their summer curriculum, teaching kids about STEM topics in a fun and engaging way. The series, which will include numerous videos featuring host John Urschel, will dig into technology and STEM concepts using comic book iterations of the Marvel heroes. Marvel will release one video every few weeks during the summer, launching June 27 on Marvel.com. Dell is featured in the three videos exploring the following topics:

Episode 1: Marvel showcases the strength of ants and how Ant-Man's suit is designed to also adhere to this incredible strength

Marvel explores the connection between real-life wasps and that of Marvel's comic book character, The Wasp, and how certain species of wasps have the ability to fly up to 30mph

Marvel takes a deeper look at a few principles of nanotechnology from the "Ant-Man and The Wasp" comics and talks about how they apply to technology created today

Dell "Ant-Man and The Wasp" advertising campaign

Dell has launched a global advertising campaign around Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp." The campaign integrates Dell's new G5 Gaming Laptop and features print, digital advertising, and out-of-home placements. Marvel Studios fans can also catch a glimpse of Dell's new G5 Gaming Laptop, along with both Ant-Man and The Wasp, in Dell's newest TV spot, airing on networks in the U.S. and Canada.

Marvel custom comic book

Ant-Man and The Wasp fans can now enjoy even more Ant-Man and The Wasp adventures with an exclusive custom comic featuring Dell computers. The comic will be distributed both digitally on marvel.com/dell and on Dell social channels as well as via a sneak peek insert in Dell's June US Gaming Catalog. The printed edition was also distributed as a collectible during the E3 convention, and will be given out at San Diego Comic-Con; and at other promotional/retail events across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, India, and Brazil.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp": World Premiere

Dell's new G series high performance gaming laptops play a leading role at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp" on June 25th in Los Angeles. Guests walking the red carpet will have an opportunity to feel like they have shrunk like Ant-Man and The Wasp next to a giant 7' Dell G5 15 laptop.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop, available now starting at $849.99

Dell XPS 13, available now starting $999.99

Dell

With award-winning desktops, laptops, 2-in-1s and thin clients, powerful workstations and rugged devices made for specialized environments, monitors, endpoint security solutions and services, Dell gives today's workforce what they need to securely connect, produce, and collaborate from anywhere at any time. Dell, a part of Dell Technologies, services customers from consumers to organizations of all sizes across 180 countries.

About Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes "Ant-Man and The Wasp," a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of "Captain America: Civil War," Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp" is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip "T.I." Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard are producing with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay. "Ant-Man and The Wasp" hits U.S. theaters on July 6, 2018.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy-five years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2018 MARVEL

