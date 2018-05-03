Dell celebrates Small Business Month in a big way.

Dell hosts Small Business Week celebration in Brooklyn May 4-5 with more than two dozen livestreamed learning sessions small biz entrepreneurs nationwide can enjoy

Once a small business founded by Michael Dell in his dorm room, Dell understands the challenges faced by small business owners and is heavily invested in supporting, growing and celebrating today's small business sector. In celebration of the U.S. Small Business Association's (SBA) Small Business Week, Dell is kicking off spectacular deals, new products, a local community pop-up experience dedicated to small businesses and two days of live streamed learning sessions on topics small business owners want to know about most - from financing and technology to data security and productivity.

While the U.S. Small Business Association celebrates Small Business Week the first month in May, Dell has decided to celebrate small businesses with hot deals that will last all month long. The company will offer up to 40% off select small business PCs throughout May and introduce new Vostro laptops and desktops in the U.S. that specifically cater to small businesses. Additionally, Dell has launched a new campaign, "Nothing Small about Your Business," that highlights the power and potential of small business contributions to society.

"We are proud to come together with the community to celebrate small businesses during Small Business Week," said Erik Day, Vice President and General Manager, Dell Small Business. "Our research shows that small businesses are unique in their needs and that they desire products and solutions tailored for them. We are delivering that with our Vostro portfolio of small business devices."

Save up to 40% off Dell business-ready PCs the entire month of May

Extending the best of Small Business Week all month long, Dell is helping small business owners save big on purchasing new technology, including up to 40% off select business-ready PCs from Vostro, OptiPlex, Latitude and Precision brands. Dell's Small Business Month deals will run from April 30 at 8 a.m. ET until May 30 at 8 a.m. ET, or until supply lasts1.

Deals available via www.Dell.com/BusinessDeals

Dell Vostro small desktop - $399 (After $285.29 Savings)

Available now until May 30 , 8 a.m. ET

Dell Vostro desktop - $539 (After $359.57 Savings)

Available now until May 30 , 8 a.m. ET

Dell Vostro 15 3000 laptop - $539 (After $359.57 Savings)

Available now until May 30 , 8 a.m. ET

Dell OptiPlex 3050 micro desktop - $609 (After $403.86 Savings)

Available May 21 , 8 a.m. ET until May 30 , 8 a.m. ET

Dell OptiPlex 3050 small form factor desktop + free hard drive - $621.99 (After $333.72 Savings)

Available now until May 30 , 8 a.m. ET

Dell Precision Tower 3000 Series (3620) - $679 (After $465.99 Savings)

Available now until May 30 , 8 a.m. ET

Dell Latitude 3590 laptop with free hard drive - $704.79 after SAVE35 coupon (After $449.49 Savings)

after SAVE35 coupon Available now until May 30 , 8 a.m. ET

Dell Vostro 15 5000 laptop - $789 (After $538.14 Savings)

Available now until May 30 , 8 a.m. ET

Dell Latitude 5590 laptop - $1,079 (After $719.57 Savings)

Available now until May 13 , 8 a.m. ET

Dell Precision 7520 laptop - $1,499 (After $1,011 Savings)

Available now until May 30 , 8 a.m. ET

New Vostro PCs deliver features and functionalities to power small businesses

Small business owners are constantly juggling many roles to run a successful business; therefore, they are looking for simple, reliable and affordable technology to get the job done. Dell is introducing a new line of Dell Vostro laptops and desktops founded on productivity features, built-in security, reliable support and flexibility to keep small businesses running efficiently and smoothly.

The new Vostro laptop portfolio includes:

Dell Vostro 3000 series - essential performance laptops with simple security features for small business professionals and budget conscious decision makers. Equipped with up to 8 th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and 8GB DDR4 memory, the laptops are available in 14 and 15-inches with HD and FHD (15-inch only) anti-glare LED-backlit displays.

essential performance laptops with simple security features for small business professionals and budget conscious decision makers. Equipped with up to 8 Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and 8GB DDR4 memory, the laptops are available in 14 and 15-inches with HD and FHD (15-inch only) anti-glare LED-backlit displays. Dell Vostro 5000 15 inch - The Vostro 5000 15 inch is designed for small businesses looking for entry-level commercial capabilities. Vostro 5000 15-inch offers up to 7 th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, 8GB DDR4 memory and multiple security options including fingerprint reader, Dell BIOS, hardware/software Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0), which delivers commercial-grade security by providing hardware protection and storage for encryption keys, and more. Storage options include up to 1TB 5400rpm hard disk drive (HDD) and 256GB solid state drive (SSD).

- The Vostro 5000 15 inch is designed for small businesses looking for entry-level commercial capabilities. Vostro 5000 15-inch offers up to 7 Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, 8GB DDR4 memory and multiple security options including fingerprint reader, Dell BIOS, hardware/software Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0), which delivers commercial-grade security by providing hardware protection and storage for encryption keys, and more. Storage options include up to 1TB 5400rpm hard disk drive (HDD) and 256GB solid state drive (SSD). Dell Vostro 5000 13 and 14 inch – In June, Dell will release the Vostro 5000 laptop in 13 and 14-inch options. These are thin and light laptops for on-the- go professionals delivering mobility, reliable business features and beautiful design. The 13 and 14-inch offer up to 8th Gen Intel® Quad Core™ processors, FHD IPS anti-glare displays, SSD options, dual drives (14-inch only) and multiple ports, including Type C, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A and HDMI.

The new Vostro desktop family includes:

Vostro Small Desktop - a reliable and space-saving slim tower with next generation features, extensive connectivity and exceptional value. It's equipped with up to 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, 8GB DDR4 memory, discrete graphics, 1TB HDD or 128GB M.2 SATA SSD, and Gigabit Ethernet and SD card reader.

a reliable and space-saving slim tower with next generation features, extensive connectivity and exceptional value. It's equipped with up to 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, 8GB DDR4 memory, discrete graphics, 1TB HDD or 128GB M.2 SATA SSD, and Gigabit Ethernet and SD card reader. Vostro Desktop - an expandable and redesigned desktop delivering scalable and reliable performance for professionals. With up to Intel 8th gen Core i7 processors, 16GB DDR4 memory, discrete graphics, 2TB HDD, 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD, Gigabit Ethernet and SD card reader, small businesses have another powerful yet affordable option to run their business.

Dell Small Business takes on Brooklyn & nationwide livestream

Dell is hosting a Small Business Celebration on May 4 and 5 in Brooklyn, NY to highlight the power of small businesses today. The two-day interactive pop-up features entertainment, coffee talks, educational sessions and technology demos, all designed to help entrepreneurs grow and scale their businesses. The sessions will focus on vital small business topics, including financing, technology, data security and productivity, as well as an in-depth look at the Dell Small Business Advisor program. Attendees will hear from guest speakers and leading entrepreneurs, including Bumble Bizz, Rachel Tipograph of MikMak, Nina Faulhaber of Aday, Cyndi Ramirez of Chillhouse and more. And for small businesses not in the Brooklyn area, all sessions will be livestreamed so busy small businesses can watch from the convenience of their desk or smart phone.

Salesforce, Intuit Quickbooks, Entrepreneur, McAfee and Create & Cultivate are also participating in the pop-up showcasing their commitment and dedication to advancing and growing the small business community. Guests will have the chance to network and collaborate with fellow small business owners, partners and influencers, including Shark Tank contestants, and come away with knowledge and resources on running a small business. For a complete list of the Small Business Week Celebration activities and sessions, as well as livestream link, visit: dell.com/sbweek.

Dell celebrates Small Businesses all year-round

With a devoted division catered to delivering on the small business sector's unique needs, Dell's specialized Small Business Advisor team, provides customized attention and tailored solutions to meet small businesses' various needs and challenges. Dell believes there is nothing small about small businesses and offers Small Business Advisor services to companies with as few as one employee, to as many as 99.

For new businesses or small businesses who might be growing, Dell offers financing options such as lines of credit, enabling quick access to the computing equipment businesses need now, without heavy upfront cash outlays. Additionally, Dell's hardware leasing options allow business owners to pay for IT needs in low monthly payments while retaining cash for investing in other higher return opportunities.

Availability

Vostro 14 and 15 3000 series available on Dell.com now starting at $249 .

. Vostro 15 5000 available on Dell.com now starting at $699 .

. Vostro desktop available on Dell.com now starting at $299 .

. Vostro small desktop available on Dell.com now starting at $299 .

. Vostro 13 and14 5000 series available on Dell.com in June.

About Dell

With award-winning desktops, laptops, 2-in-1s and thin clients, powerful workstations and rugged devices made for specialized environments, monitors, endpoint security solutions and services, Dell gives today's workforce what they need to securely connect, produce, and collaborate from anywhere at any time. Dell, a part of Dell Technologies, services customers from consumers to organizations of all sizes across 180 countries.

Copyright © 2017 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved.

1 Get it now, pay later. Get an additional deal for Small Business Month. Get no interest if paid in full within 6 months on PCs $699 or more with Dell Business Credit. Plus, select PCs purchases include a free Western Digital 1TB External Hard Drive.

*Coupon SAVE35 offers valid through 5/31/18, at 8 am ET. Save 35% off select business PCs. Coupon valid with select other offers, but not with other coupons. Limit of 5 items per customer. Excludes: XPS PCs, Inspiron PCs, PowerEdge Servers & select PCs.

*Free hard drive offer: Offer available with select PCs. Eligible product ships separately. Dell only accepts returns of the entire bundle.

Dell Business Credit: Offered to business customers by WebBank, Member FDIC, who determines qualifications for and terms of credit. Taxes, shipping and other charges are extra and vary. Minimum monthly payments are the greater of $15 or 3% of the new balance shown on the monthly billing statement. Dell and the Dell logo are trademarks of Dell Inc.

No Interest If Paid In Full Within 6 Months: Available at time of purchase on qualifying OptiPlex, Latitude, Precision, Inspiron, Vostro and XPS $699 or more when using Dell Business Credit on April 30, 2018 through May 31, 2018. Minimum purchase amount may be required. Minimum monthly payments are required, but may not pay your purchase in full by the end of the promotional period due to purchase amount, promotion length, additional purchases or allocation of payments in excess of the minimum payment. Promotional offer is valid only when account remains in good standing. Accrued Finance Charges will be billed from the transaction posting date, if the purchase balance is not paid in full within 6 months.

Certain restrictions apply. Assumes product is available. Any promotional offer is limited-time and intended for qualified customers. Offers, including those at Dell.com may vary, are subject to credit approval and may be changed without notice. PROMOTION DOES NOT INCLUDE printer cables, toner, warranty or any peripheral items. Refurbished and/or used purchases do not qualify for promotions. Promotional financing is made available to Dell Direct customers only and is not combinable with other Dell, DFS or other vendor offers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-celebrates-small-business-month-in-a-big-way-300642542.html

SOURCE Dell

