Dell Hybrid Client Delivers Increased Flexibility To Employees and IT

World's first client computing software with hybrid cloud management enabling seamless access to work applications and data, whether they are delivered from the public cloud, private cloud or on the device

Ready out-of-the-box and controlled through the cloud to ease both IT and team member stress while promoting the ability to work from anywhere

Creates personalized PC experiences for thousands of professionals while protecting employee and customer data

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) today unveiled Dell Hybrid Client to meet the changing needs of businesses, end users and IT. Dell Hybrid Client is a centrally managed client software solution that is ready to deploy with select Dell mobile and desktop devices, helping employees get to work quickly with a consistent experience. As the world's first client computing software with hybrid cloud management, enabling easy access to applications and data regardless of where they live - in the public cloud, private cloud or on the user's device.1

In an increasingly cloud connected world, organizations need to easily deploy and maintain data and applications from a variety of locations without burdening IT teams or hindering employee productivity. Dell Hybrid Client simplifies and personalizes the user and IT experience while still providing security and flexibility across devices and work environments. Features like built-in everyday productivity applications, browser security, and others are available out-of-the-box and managed through the cloud empowering employees to work how and where is best for them.

"At the core of Dell Hybrid Client sits an elevated experience for both employees and IT teams," said Brooke Huling, vice president, Modern Computing Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "For employees, Dell Hybrid Client delivers the same, personalized experience regardless of the device you chose to work on. Everything you need is at your fingertips. For IT, we've opened access to multiple clouds enabling experiences to be scaled and customized for workforces at rapid pace."

"Dell Hybrid Client has the potential to be a game-changing offering," said Rob Enderle, President and Principal Analyst, Enderle Group. "The new work from anywhere environment coupled with the need to support virtual, local and cloud apps means we're approaching a window of opportunity for a new client computing solution. Dell has the breadth and reach to drive such a shift in the industry."

How it works

Dell Hybrid Client begins with single sign-on where users will find their personalized desktop interface and all their applications, whether in the cloud or virtual. This first-of-its-kind solution provides:

Endpoint Security : Securely scale to thousands of users while still protecting employee and company data through built-in features including system lockdown, secure boot, user file encryption and more.

: Securely scale to thousands of users while still protecting employee and company data through built-in features including system lockdown, secure boot, user file encryption and more. Simplified Workflow : Your workday doesn't need to be interrupted as users have secure access to web and virtual applications from Citrix, VMware and Microsoft and various storage locations.

: Your workday doesn't need to be interrupted as users have secure access to web and virtual applications from Citrix, VMware and Microsoft and various storage locations. Optimized Productivity: Zoom or Microsoft Teams clients run locally, enabling faster collaboration while helping reduce strain on IT infrastructures.

Zoom or Microsoft Teams clients run locally, enabling faster collaboration while helping reduce strain on IT infrastructures. Consistent Experience: With an enhanced "Follow-me" feature, users will find their applications and data on any supported desktop interface – even after changing devices.

With an enhanced "Follow-me" feature, users will find their applications and data on any supported desktop interface – even after changing devices. Flexibility in Cloud Providers: Organizations can embrace a more flexible mindset by supporting and seamlessly integrating from Wyse Management Suite's multiple cloud vendors including, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

Organizations can embrace a more flexible mindset by supporting and seamlessly integrating from Wyse Management Suite's multiple cloud vendors including, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Comprehensive Software Support: With ProSupport for software, Dell Hybrid Client users receive proactive resolution. With automatic alerts and case creation, remote diagnosis and access to ProSupport engineers,2 employees can experience little to no downtime and IT can proactively support business needs.

Dell Hybrid Client is currently available across a variety of desktop, VDI and mobile form factors - including the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, OptiPlex 3090 Ultra, Wyse 5070 and the new Latitude 3320.

Availability and pricing:

The latest Dell Hybrid Client is available on March 26 , at $60.00 (USD) per year per device.

Additional Resources

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

1 Based on Dell analysis of Dell Hybrid Client software preinstalled on select Dell commercial clients with Wyse Management Suite Pro Dell Hybrid Client license v. comparative solutions, July 2020. For more details, visit www.DellTechnologies.com/DellHybridClient.

2 For more details, visit www.DellTechnologies.com/prosupport

