Dell Introduces Comprehensive Portfolio of Copilot+ AI PCs

As part of the Dell AI Factory's growing AI devices and infrastructure offerings, Dell expands our broad portfolio of AI PCs and workstations with the introduction of the most Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon® X Elite and Snapdragon® X Plus processors.1 This brand-new class of devices transforms your AI PC experience with extraordinary performance and battery life, upleveled productivity and powerful security. Our five new laptops, XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 14, Latitude 7455 and Latitude 5455, offer a range of consumer and commercial options that deliver exceptional speed and AI performance to elevate computing and simplify tasks. So, whether you're a business professional looking to spend more time on strategic work and less time on tedious to-dos, or you're a student looking to prioritize your studies while being untethered to a desk, we have you covered.

With AI processing locally on the device across the custom-integrated Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, premium GPU and neural processing unit (NPU), Dell's new AI PCs offer:

Groundbreaking battery life, so you can search, create and communicate without a worry.

45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of performance on the NPU, so you can run AI tasks more efficiently.

Instantaneous results when searching your own content using on-device Copilot. This means you don't need to worry about an internet connection or the cloud, making tasks more seamless, accessible and secure wherever you work or play on your Copilot+ PC.

Amplified Creativity, All Day Long

XPS 13 is our first XPS to feature Copilot+ powered by Snapdragon X Elite. The already iconic laptop now has powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and impressive speed for navigating demanding workloads and freeing up time to be more creative, all the while extending time away from the outlet. XPS 13 is our thinnest and lightest2 XPS and now has multi-day battery life with up to 27 hours,3 suitable for everyday productivity and content creation.

Consumers can also choose from two new Inspiron AI laptops with exceptional battery life, ideal for students and multitaskers. Both Inspiron 14 Plus (available in ice blue) and Inspiron 14 (available in titan grey) are crafted with lightweight, low-emissions aluminum and are energy efficient with EPEAT Gold rating.4

Inspiron 14 Plus features the Snapdragon X Plus platform and all-day battery life with up to 15 hours, 5 enabling a faster and more efficient experience. The device offers an upleveled video and audio experience with quad speakers and a QHD+ display with 400nit brightness.

Unmatched Productivity for the Business Professional

New Latitude AI laptops with Copilot+ feature Snapdragon X Elite 12-core and Snapdragon X Plus 10-core processors, packing game-changing performance and exceptional battery life for today's busy worker. You can operate efficiently and smoothly throughout the day without needing to charge, staying productive no matter where you work.

The Latitude 7455 is a premium AI laptop with up to 21 hours of battery life, 6 stacked with a stunning 14-inch QHD+ touch display, quad speakers with AI noise reduction, Qualcomm® FastConnect™ Wi-Fi 7 7 and optional 5G 8 for greater connectivity and collaboration. As our thinnest Latitude laptop ever, 9 team members have the mobile form factor they need for productivity at the desk or on-the-go. The all-aluminum chassis is built with a combination of low emissions and recycled aluminum. 10

New AI Experiences Mean More Time Back in Your Day

Our Copilot+ PCs take productivity, creativity and communication a step further. With new exclusive AI experiences powered by the Snapdragon X Series platforms, you can take back time in your day and focus on the tasks that matter most.

Recall remembers everything you've done on your device and stores it securely on your PC, not in the cloud, making it quick and easy to pick up where you left off. Easily search for files and applications you were working on weeks ago using natural and descriptive language of what you remember to quickly get back to work.

adjust lighting and offer new creative filters to enhance call collaboration. Auto Super Resolution uses AI to upscale your videos and games in real-time for smooth streaming and gameplay.

An AI-Connected Ecosystem

Complete your AI ecosystem with one of two new keyboards, featuring a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to Copilot, your everyday AI companion.

The Dell Silent Keyboard and Mouse (KM555) —ideal for open office environments—provides silent typing, clicking, scrolling and gliding, in a space-saving compact design and offers up to 36 months of battery life. 11

As companies plan for the AI PC refresh, Dell recovery and recycling services provide a seamless and secure way for organizations to responsibly retire devices while addressing their own sustainability goals. Dell is also the only OEM to offer a personalized, real-time report, dynamically updated and aligned with ISO 14000 standards13 with our Environmental Impact Report feature for Asset Recovery Services.

Final Words

AI PCs have dominated headlines in 2024 with the introduction of the NPU, which we brought to our consumer, gaming and commercial devices earlier this year. And now, with our Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon, we're delivering the next level of breakthrough AI experiences. The momentum is just building, and we're not slowing down.

Partner Quotes

"Leveraging Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus, Dell has created best-in-class products that can keep up with the AI use cases that will simplify consumer workflows. Together, we are delivering powerful and intelligent Copilot+ capabilities, and empowering customers," said Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM, Compute & Gaming, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Together, it adds up to powerful performance, long battery life, and on-device generative AI. We are proud to power these products and enable Copilot+ for Dell users."

"It's a thrilling new era of AI PCs, and our collaboration with industry leaders like Dell enables us to develop innovative devices that seamlessly integrate new AI experiences, enhancing our customer's productivity and creativity like never before. Our deep engineering collaboration has been crucial in delivering productive and secure PCs for commercial, consumer and gaming customers for decades. With Dell's launch of their Copilot+ PCs spanning Inspiron, XPS, and Latitude series, we will bring new AI experiences to life for consumers and businesses alike, taking advantage of on-device and cloud AI to empower individuals and organizations to achieve more," states Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp.

Availability and Pricing

XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus are now available to preorder starting at $1,299 and $1,099 , respectively.

and , respectively. Latitude 7455, Latitude 5455 and Inspiron 14 will be available in the coming months.

Dell Silent Mouse (MS355) will be available worldwide in Q3 for $37.49 .

. Dell Silent Keyboard and Mouse Combo (KM555) will be available worldwide in Q3 for $62.49 .

. Dell Wired Collaboration Keyboard (KB525C) will be available worldwide in Q3 for $39.99 .

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Oryon, FastConnect and Hexagon are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

1 Based on third party analysis, May 2024.

2 Based on internal analysis, December 2023.

3 Multi-day battery life, up to 27 hours* based on XPS 13 tested with Snapdragon X1 Elite X1E-80-100, FHD+ display, 16GB, 512GB SSD. Testing conducted by Dell labs in May 2024 with display brightness set to 150 nits (40%) and wireless enabled. Based on streaming Netflix 1080p content using the Netflix Windows 11 app. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time. The stated Watt Hour (WHr) is not an indication of battery life.

4 Based on internal analysis, March 2024.Based on EPEAT Climate+ Designations achieved in all applicable countries. EPEAT registered where applicable. EPEAT registration varies by country. See www.epeat.net for registration status and tier levels by country.

5 *All-day battery life: All-day battery life, up to 15 hours* based on Inspiron 14 Plus (7441) tested with Snapdragon® X Plus, X1P-64-100, QHD+ Display, 16GB, 512GB SSD. Testing conducted by Dell labs in April 2024 with display brightness set to 150 nits and wireless enabled. Based on streaming Netflix 4K content using the Netflix Windows 11 app. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Tested configurations may not be available in all regions/countries at all times. Maximum battery life will decrease with time.

6 Latitude 7455 tested with Snapdragon® X Elite, QHD+ display, 32GB, 1TB SSD. Testing conducted by Dell labs in May 2024 using the Microsoft Movies & TV app. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Tested configurations may not be available in all regions/countries at all times. Maximum battery life will decrease with time.

7 Wi-Fi7/6e which has the 6Ghz band requires Windows 11 Operating system and compatible router. Router requires a separate purchase. Wi-Fi 7/6E (6GHz) connectivity is only available in select locations. Check availability with your service provider. The Wi-Fi 7 card will operate on Wi-Fi 6E/6 speeds when Wi-Fi 7 is unavailable. Drivers for Wi-Fi 7 will be available mid-2024 (Win11 24H2 update). Dates are subject to change without notice. Ubuntu OS will not support Wi-Fi7 and will operate on Wi-Fi 6/6E speeds when configured for WiFi7. The Bluetooth wireless card version may vary depending on the operating system that is installed on your computer.

8 Mobile Broadband antenna and module (for 2-in-1 devices) available only at time of system purchase. Mobile Broadband subject to service provider's broadband subscription and coverage area; additional charges apply. eSim technology subject to regional carrier/service provider availability & service provider's data plan subscription; additional charges apply. Check availability with your service provider.

9 Based on Dell product analysis, May 2024.

10 Lid designed with 50% low emissions and 50% recycled aluminum. Bottom cover and palm rest are designed with 100% low emissions aluminum. Based on internal analysis, May 2024.

11 Based on Dell analysis of battery life usage model calculations, Apr 2024. Results vary depending on use, operating conditions, and other factors.

12 Based on Dell analysis of publicly available information of competitive wired keyboards, April 2024.

13 Based on internal Dell analysis, January 2024. Report will be available June 2024.

