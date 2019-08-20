Dell Introduces World's Most Flexible Modular Zero-Footprint PC

Dell's first-of-its-kind OptiPlex 7070 Ultra hides the PC in the monitor stand for a clutter-free, zero-footprint 1 desktop

Dell Technologies today announced the new OptiPlex 7070 Ultra, an innovative desktop that stores its small and powerful technology vertically inside a thin and light display stand. The industry's most flexible, zero-footprint desktop design, the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is beautiful, space-saving, and clutter-free; as well as fully modular so customers can configure and upgrade as needed throughout the product lifecycle. This means the PC and display4 of this zero-footprint desktop can be upgraded and serviced independently of one another.

"IT leaders are faced with pressure to keep costs down while giving employees flexibility and freedom to work in ways they're most productive. As more organizations move to open floor plans, they're looking for technology that maximizes desk space, employee productivity and IT investments," said Dave Lincoln, vice president of Fixed Computing, Dell. "Thirty-five years ago, Dell disrupted the way PCs were made and delivered to the world. With the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra, we are changing the category again, with an innovative desktop solution that's hidden in plain sight."

Dell's customer research shows companies like the ability to upgrade their systems. They also enjoy the aesthetics of the All-in-One. Because customers tend to upgrade their computers more frequently than their displays, the independent upgradability of the Ultra brings the best of the traditional desktop and the All-in-One together into a single, new, innovative platform.

Flexible, Upgradable, Innovative Design

The OptiPlex 7070 Ultra features configurable elements for ultimate flexibility and performance. Key features include:

Independent upgrade of the PC and display 5 , so customers can swap out, upgrade or service any part at any time

, so customers can swap out, upgrade or service any part at any time A monitor stand that integrates the PC within and includes physical security options designed to protect against tampering

Flexible configurations ideal for multi-user, open-plan workspaces

Configurable to different use cases or work styles with compatible products like a height adjustable stand, fixed stand, VESA mount, Dell Single Monitor Arm | MSA20 for superior adjustability and Dell Dual Monitor Arm | MDA20 for added desk agility

Performance and scalability to match users' needs, up to Intel® Core™ vPro™ i7 processors, 64GB6 of RAM, 1TB7 NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD

Additionally, a recent Dell study shows that using two monitors can boost worker productivity by up to 21%8. The Ultra can support up to three displays9 – from 19 to 27 inches – for increased productivity. Power, data, video and audio are transmitted in one single cable when the Ultra is paired with Dell USB-C monitors.

New OptiPlex 7071Tower Brings Immersive VR Consumption Capabilities to the Office

Dell also introduced the new OptiPlex 7071 Tower, ideal for businesses using VR content10 for activities such as training and sales environments. With premium performance, multiple expansion options and accessories tailored to the needs of today's users, it's the desktop that offers enhanced productivity options for everyday tasks. The most powerful OptiPlex yet, it can be configured with 9th Gen Intel® Core™ processors up to the new 95W, 8-core Core i9 processor with optional Intel vPro technology.

OptiPlex Optimized with Dell Technologies Unified Workspace

Earlier this year, Dell Technologies announced Unified Workspace, a visionary approach to end-user computing designed to give workers a frustration-free, ready-to-work experience while empowering IT with automated, open and intelligent management solutions. The new OptiPlex portfolio is optimized with Dell Technologies Unified Workspace so IT can easily deploy, secure, manage and support these devices, and users can be productive on day one.

North America Availability:

The Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra will be available on September 24 with an average price of $749 .

with an average price of . The Dell OptiPlex 7071 Tower will be available on September 24 .

