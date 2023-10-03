Dell is a first-generation EPEAT Climate+ Champion™

Dell Technologies

03 Oct, 2023, 12:35 ET

Dell Technologies has the industry's widest portfolio of EPEAT Climate+ designated product types under EPEAT.*

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer in environmentally sustainable technology, Dell Technologies continues to lead the industry. Our commitment to advancing sustainability across our business and products was again reinforced today, as we have been named one of the first-ever Global Electronics Council's (GEC) new EPEAT Climate+ Champions™. Dell Technologies has the industry's widest portfolio of EPEAT Climate+ designated product types under EPEAT.

With 201 products – spanning laptops, desktops, displays and servers – meeting the rigorous EPEAT Climate+ criteria, this third-party validation recognizes how our corporate sustainability initiatives help reduce the environmental impact of our products. Being an EPEAT Climate+ Champion is one of the many ways we hold ourselves accountable to achieve our ambitious 2030 goals.

The new EPEAT Climate+ designation provides independent, third-party validation that Dell is making credible strides towards lower carbon operations and products. As a Climate+ Champion, Dell has demonstrated our leadership and commitment to sustainability and to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals that align with climate science, including:

  • Corporate GHG Inventory Reporting – Dell began publicly disclosing corporate GHG emissions data in 2002 and updates it annually in our ESG Report.
  • GHG Reduction Aligned with Climate Science – Dell's 2030 goals to reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions are validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative, and we have also set a goal to reach Net Zero GHG emissions by 2050.
  • Use of Renewable Energy – Dell exceeds the EPEAT threshold of 12.5% renewable electricity use in operations – in fact, in FY23 59% of electricity used across all Dell facilities came from renewable sources.
  • Supplier Engagement – Dell has established Scope 3, category 1 emissions targets, and holds its suppliers to the highest standards, which include energy use commitments.
  • Product Sustainability Requirements – Dell's Climate+ designated products meet all the EPEAT criteria for ENERGY STAR requirements, power supply and battery charger efficiency, and Product Carbon Footprint disclosures.

In addition to these new criteria for EPEAT's Climate+ designation, our 201 Climate+ products meet or exceed the already-expansive requirements of the EPEAT program. This includes materials selection, supply chain GHG emissions reduction goals, design for circularity and product longevity, energy conservation and end-of-life management, among others.

"EPEAT Climate+ isn't just a product distinction; it's a catalyst for change in the electronics industry," said Bob Mitchell, CEO of GEC. "Our goal is to amplify the market for electronics that are purposefully designed and built with greenhouse gas reduction in mind by companies that prioritize climate action. By equipping individuals and organizations with valuable insights into what constitutes a climate-conscious product, EPEAT Climate+ provides a simple way to collectively recognize and mitigate carbon emissions in the lifecycle of electronics."

Designing products that meet the EPEAT Climate+ criteria means designing for lower emissions, greater energy efficiency and a more circular economy. EPEAT criteria prioritizes increased energy efficiency, reduced toxic materials and extended lifespan of technology. This is not only good for the planet, but it helps customers choose more sustainable electronics to meet their corporate sustainability goals.  

EPEAT is the world's premier ecolabel for electronics. Being one of the first-ever EPEAT Climate+ Champions is just one of the ways we are working tirelessly to act on climate change for our business, our customers and the planet.

Learn more about Dell's commitment to sustainable technology.  

*Based on EPEAT Climate+ Designations achieved by Product Type in all applicable countries. See www.epeat.net for registration status and tier levels by country. Data as available in September 2023.

