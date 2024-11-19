Dell Technologies Accelerates AI Innovation and Strengthens Cybersecurity Strategies for Microsoft Customers

Dell AI Factory additions improve AI performance in multicloud environments and simplify development of custom AI solutions using Microsoft tools

Dell APEX File Storage for Microsoft Azure is designed to deliver superior AI workload performance, scalability and data services with new Dell-managed option for simplified management and deployment

Dell services tailored for Microsoft environments help customers speed AI innovation and improve productivity

Dell APEX Protection Services for Microsoft Azure offers AI-powered, Dell-managed enterprise-class data protection and cyber resilience with improved resource usage using advanced data reduction capabilities

Dell advisory and managed services help Dell and Microsoft customers fortify their cybersecurity approach

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) introduces AI innovations that help Dell and Microsoft customers simplify AI adoption, speed deployment and power demanding workloads in multicloud environments. Data protection, cyber resiliency and security advancements help joint customers strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

"Organizations modernizing their IT strategies to support emerging workloads, like AI, need solutions that help them innovate faster, control costs and protect data across multicloud environments," said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "Our storage software, data protection and services advancements help customers in Microsoft environments accelerate their transformation efforts quickly and securely."

Accelerating AI adoption and performance

Dell Technologies expands the Dell AI Factory with solutions and services developed in collaboration with AI ecosystem partner, Microsoft.

Dell APEX File Storage for Microsoft Azure will soon offer a Dell-managed option for organizations seeking a simplified deployment and management experience. Customers can easily meet the needs of AI workloads in multicloud environments using the enterprise-class performance, scalability and data services of Dell PowerScale, leading enterprise file storage from the industry's #1 NAS company.1 The service delivers:

Burst capacity for performance-intensive AI workloads with an architecture designed to deliver superior performance density and scale.

with an architecture designed to deliver superior performance density and scale. Reduced management complexity with seamless data mobility and operational consistency across on-premises and cloud environments.

with seamless data mobility and operational consistency across on-premises and cloud environments. Faster time to data-driven insights through native integration with Microsoft AI tools.

Dell introduces new services designed to help organizations simplify AI adoption and create custom AI solutions.

Accelerator Services for Copilot+ PCs demonstrate how Copilot+ PCs can enhance productivity and efficiency with expert guidance on new features, implementation plans, best practices and more.

demonstrate how Copilot+ PCs can enhance productivity and efficiency with expert guidance on new features, implementation plans, best practices and more. Services for Microsoft Copilot Studio and Azure AI Studio assist with the development and implementation of Copilot agents and AI solutions tailored to specific business needs.

assist with the development and implementation of Copilot agents and AI solutions tailored to specific business needs. Implementation Services for Microsoft Azure AI Service help customers support new business opportunities through AI application development on-premises with Azure AI services on Dell solutions for Azure Local.

Comprehensive data protection and security

Dell Technologies unveils data protection, cyber resiliency and security innovations for Microsoft customers.

Dell APEX Protection Services for Microsoft Azure will deliver Dell-managed, AI-powered cloud data protection and cyber resiliency across edge locations, remote offices and data centers. The service improves operational efficiency and resource usage while ensuring robust data protection using advanced data reduction capabilities. Organizations can:

Enhance cyber resiliency with zero trust security including immutability 2 , encryption, multi-factor authentication and role-based access controls.

with zero trust security including immutability , encryption, multi-factor authentication and role-based access controls. Protect against ransomware and cyberthreats with efficient recovery options for traditional and modern workloads.

with efficient recovery options for traditional and modern workloads. Accelerate cyber recovery with AI-powered CyberSense threat intelligence that results in up to 80% less time spent on recovery.3

Dell introduces new security services for Microsoft environments:

Advisory Services for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) for Microsoft help customers align their cybersecurity posture with CMMC guidelines through specific recommendations for Microsoft solutions.

help customers align their cybersecurity posture with CMMC guidelines through specific recommendations for Microsoft solutions. Managed Detection and Response with Microsoft allows customers to focus on their core business while Dell experts monitor, detect, investigate and respond to threats 24/7 across their IT environment.

"Our customers are looking for ways to modernize their IT infrastructure and adopt hybrid cloud services safely and securely," said Aung Oo, VP of Azure Storage, Microsoft. "Dell Technologies is enabling their customers to bring their existing knowledge, trusted platforms, and enterprise data to Azure to speed the adoption of critical technologies including Azure AI Services."

Availability

Dell-managed Dell APEX File Storage for Microsoft Azure will be available in public preview beginning in the first half of 2025.

Accelerator Services for Copilot+ PCs are available now.

Services for Microsoft Copilot Studio are available now.

Services for Microsoft Azure AI Studio are available now.

Implementation Services for Microsoft Azure AI Service are available now.

Dell APEX Protection Services for Microsoft Azure will be available beginning in the first half of 2025.

Advisory Services for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) for Microsoft are available now.

Managed Detection and Response with Microsoft services are available now.

