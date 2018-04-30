Dell Technologies Accelerates Partner Business Growth with Broader Offerings and Increased Incentives

New Dell Technologies Advantage framework for partners to enhance solution selling capabilities across entire Dell Technologies portfolio

New Dell EMC Ready Stack program offers a simplified way to build validated infrastructure stacks based on Dell EMC best-of-breed technologies

New rewards program, rebates and sales enablement tools accelerate and expand partners' revenue opportunities

Just launched at its Global Partner Summit 2018, Dell Technologies is investing in new programs, incentives and solutions designed to fast track its channel partners' delivery of digital, IT, security and workforce transformations for their customers. The event, co-located alongside Dell Technologies World 2018 in Las Vegas, will welcome more than 5,000 partners.

The new Dell Technologies Advantage framework for partners will make it easier for channel partners to work across the Dell Technologies family of businesses with engagement, tools and incentives. While each business will continue to have its own independent program, the new framework's value-added capabilities and certifications enhance the ability to more easily and efficiently deliver positive business outcomes from across the Dell Technologies portfolio.

The new framework also will complement the core Dell EMC Partner Program, which includes new capabilities, offerings and incentives for partners. These added capabilities validate the program's continued commitment to deliver on Dell EMC's promise to be Simple, Predictable and Profitable.TM The new additions build on the Dell EMC Channel's year-over-year double-digit revenue growth, while offering new opportunities to Dell EMC partners worldwide.

In addition, partners who have achieved Titanium Black status in the Dell EMC Partner Program will see their status recognized across the family of businesses. Titanium Black partners represent the uppermost echelon of companies working closely with Dell Technologies. This year, Swisscom and Itochu have achieved Titanium Black status, joining Atea, Bechtle, CDW, Computacenter, FusionStorm, Insight, SHI and WWT.

"Partners sit at the forefront of helping customers embrace Digital Transformation. At its core, the Dell Technologies business addresses this need and uniquely enables partners with the products, services, financing and programs to make them successful," said Joyce Mullen, president, Global Channel, OEM & IoT Solutions, Dell EMC. "We've seen tremendous growth and momentum over the past year. Our partners continue to grow their businesses; however, we know there is still massive opportunity in front of us. The products and programs announced this week at Dell Technologies World 2018 will enable our partners to broaden their capabilities and to grow even faster. Our top priority is helping partners solve their customers' complex digital challenges."

Exclusive Dell EMC Ready Stack program and reference architecture lead to bigger deals

Exclusively for channel partners, the new Dell EMC Ready Stack program simplifies how partners can bundle, sell and build converged infrastructure stack solutions based on current and future Dell EMC modern data center technologies.

Starting now, the Ready Stack program enables channel partners to build converged stacks with a broad range of the latest Dell EMC infrastructure solutions. These solutions include Dell EMC storage (e.g., Unity, SC Series, XtremIO, Isilon), Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, Dell EMC Data Protection and optional Dell EMC open networking, with support for multiple hypervisors, bare metal and containers. As new innovations become available across the stack, a growing library of Dell EMC-based converged content, including best practice design and deployment guides, will help partners lower risk and simplify deployments for customers.

The program represents a way for partners to expand customer conversations to those looking to "build" infrastructure as an alternative to Dell EMC's market-leading turnkey converged (CI) and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions. These "build" opportunities account for a significant portion of the overall $6 billion certified reference systems and integrated systems market, according to IDC. Dell EMC consistently has led this market, most recently with 42.9% share in the fourth quarter of calendar 2017, with room to grow in certified reference systems.1

Through the Dell EMC Ready Stack program, partners receive incentives for selling the Dell EMC portfolio and can sell their own incremental services, including deployment services as an accredited Dell EMC partner. Dell EMC Ready Stack is available now via the Dell EMC Partner Portal.

Broadening enablement offerings around services and emerging technologies

Dell EMC understands the opportunities for partners around services and emerging technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT). To that end, the company will begin introducing new Solutions Competency offerings in 2018. Building on the initial competencies introduced last year, Dell EMC channel partners now will have access to four new Solutions Competencies in the second half of the year.

Available beginning this week is the new Internet of Things (IoT) Solution Competency. Others to be added throughout the year will include:

High Performance Computing

Data Analytics

Business Applications

Security

In addition to the new Solutions Competencies, Dell EMC will also expand services deployment competencies, which enable partners to grow faster and increase revenue. In the last year, Dell EMC partners who have leveraged these deployment competencies have seen a 2x increase in their average deal size.

Making it easy for partners to accelerate their business

Dell EMC partners can take advantage of additional paths to revenue, including a new points program and additional incentives, which will better position them in an increasingly competitive market.

Dell Financial Services' Flexible Consumption Models offer significant economic benefits and incremental margin. Specifically, this can include a reduced entry point for the Flex on Demand solution across the Dell EMC storage portfolio, enabling partners to help their midrange customers run consumption-based, all-flash storage without needing custom configuration. This speeds storage deployments and broadens the midrange customer opportunity for flexible consumption solutions.

Additionally, Dell EMC is enhancing the company's lucrative incentive program to help fuel new business specifically for channel partners. These enhancements will introduce new ways for partners to streamline processes and increase both revenue and time-to-value from sales of Dell EMC solutions.

The Dell EMC MyRewards Program, an opt-in, points-based reward program for Dell EMC Solution Provider sales representatives and system engineers, will replace the existing Partner Advantage and Sell & Earn programs. This new program will offer bigger and better promotions with up to 3x bonus payout and simplified, express claiming globally. The Dell EMC Partner Program also is delivering enhanced rebates focused on driving new business, storage refresh and attaching Pro-Support Plus to storage.

Dell EMC continuously looks to provide channel partners with the tools they need to drive more business. As such, the company also is introducing new elements aimed at making it easier for partners to help customers realize their digital futures faster.

The new demo program provides tiered partners with the ability to use earned MDF to purchase any storage, converged infrastructure, hyper-converged infrastructure and data protection solutions at a discount.

provides tiered partners with the ability to use earned MDF to purchase any storage, converged infrastructure, hyper-converged infrastructure and data protection solutions at a discount. The Proof of Concept (POC) program removes complexity around partner-led POCs, streamlining the approval process and enabling Titanium partners to independently lead POCs at end user locations with no-cost hardware, software, pro-support and shipping.

removes complexity around partner-led POCs, streamlining the approval process and enabling Titanium partners to independently lead POCs at end user locations with no-cost hardware, software, pro-support and shipping. The new IT Transformation campaign helps tell the connected story, positions business outcomes and drives consultative selling, all positioning the value of the Dell Technologies portfolio. Through this initiative, Dell EMC will deliver marketing content organized across the buyer's journey and giving partners access to industry analyst research to build their business case based on customer outcomes and business benefits.

