Dell Technologies Achieves Many 2020 Social Impact Goals Ahead of Schedule

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is announcing that it will complete or exceed over 75% of the goals outlined in its 2020 Legacy of Good plan ahead of schedule. These achievements demonstrate how the company has scaled sustainability, empowered people and established technology as an accelerator for positive customer and societal outcomes for years to come.

"Running a sustainable and inclusive business with purpose has never been more urgent for the success of our company, our customers and our communities," said Karen Quintos, chief customer officer at Dell Technologies. "We've made significant progress toward protecting the planet and empowering local and global communities, but there is so much more work to do. We know we can't wait another day to solve problems that will last generations; and so we will continue to leverage our technology innovation, team members, scale and customer partnerships to accelerate social impact within our shared world."

Final progress report on 2020 Plan

In 2013, Dell Technologies introduced the 2020 Legacy of Good with ambitious sustainability and social goals to put its technology and expertise to work to do the most good for people and the planet. The final report, which was released today, details how Dell Technologies advanced progress and led many initiatives to solve complex global problems. Goals completed or that the company has made significant progress against so far include:

Recovered more than 2 billion pounds of used electronics via responsible recycling through programs such as Dell Reconnect , a partnership with Goodwill, and Dell's Asset Resale and Recycling Services (achieved 2020 goal ahead of schedule).

, a partnership with Goodwill, and Dell's Asset Resale and Recycling Services (achieved 2020 goal ahead of schedule). Reused 100 million pounds of recycled content, plastic and other sustainable materials in Dell Technologies' new products (achieved 2020 goal ahead of schedule).

Developed and maintained sustainability initiatives in 100% of Dell Technologies-operated buildings (achieved 2020 goal ahead of schedule).

Reduced wastewater discharge in manufacturing by 4.56M cubic meters.

cubic meters. Reduced 64% of product portfolio energy intensity footprint.

Delivered 5 million service hours to communities globally through initiatives that focused on but were not limited to: Skills-based volunteering, mentoring students, and developing new nonprofit technology solutions (achieved 2020 goal of service hours).

Enabled eligible team members to participate in flexible work options and increased global participation to 60% (surpassed 2020 goal of 50%).

Achieved 89% or higher favorable responses in team member satisfaction globally (surpassed 2020 goal of 75%).

Allocated more than $3 billion dollars annually to diverse suppliers within supply chain programs and continued to qualify for the Billion Dollar Roundtable.

annually to diverse suppliers within supply chain programs and continued to qualify for the Billion Dollar Roundtable. Rolled out company-wide foundational learning program focused on mitigating unconscious bias called Many Advocating Real Change (MARC) - with 100% participation from all executives globally.

Recognized by LinkedIn as a 2019 Top Company, by FairyGodBoss as a Top 10 Tech Company according to women working at Dell Technologies, by the Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ Equality (15 consecutive years) and by Ethisphere® Institute as a World's Most Ethical Company (6 consecutive years).

A roadmap for progress

The 2020 Legacy of Good plan set a strong foundation for Dell Technologies' new 2030 social impact vision, Progress Made Real , which focuses in on three key areas: advancing sustainability, cultivating inclusion, and transforming lives with technology. Foundational to the vision is a commitment to upholding strong ethics and privacy. This new vision accelerates a path toward 2030 in an effort to begin tackling the greatest challenges facing Dell Technologies' business and the world over the next decade. The company plans to release specific goals over the coming year and will continue to demonstrate transparent reporting practices.

Advancing Sustainability

Dell Technologies believes business plays a critical role in protecting and enriching our planet together with our customers, suppliers and communities. Looking toward 2030, the company will continue to accelerate the circular economy, reduce the impact of Dell's operations, support customers' efforts to reduce environmental impacts, and champion the many people who build our products.

After a successful e-waste tracker pilot in partnership with Basel Action Network (BAN), Dell Technologies now makes global tracking technologies part of its existing electronics disposition partner audit program. The pilot program revealed some vulnerabilities in the downstream recycling process, which helped Dell Technologies to quickly take corrective action to address the operational gap.

Dell recently launched a process to use recycled material,Polyvinyl Butyral (rPVB), from car windshields to create the protective, waterproof lining of Dell laptop bags and backpacks. The company is also using an innovative method of solution dyeing for these backpacks, which results in 90% less wastewater and 29% less energy, while generating 62% fewer CO2 emissions compared to typical piece-dyeing. The first bags and backpacks with rPVB began shipping in February and are forecasted to avoid approximately 74,000 pounds of landfill waste per month.

Additionally, in partnership with suppliers Seagate and Teleplan (a storage device recycling/recovery specialist), Dell identified a new closed-loop process to recover the rare earth magnets from recovered enterprise equipment. The magnets are reformed for reuse in new hard-disk drives. In the initial pilot program, we are using the reformed magnets in 25,000 Seagate hard drives for our Dell Latitude 5000 series laptop. Reusing rare earth metals helps us avoid the need to mine the earth, which can cause environmental damage and health concerns for local communities.

Cultivating Inclusion

In the midst of a talent shortage, closing the diversity gap is critical to meeting future talent needs and for reflecting new perspectives of a global customer base. Dell Technologies is actively building on several non-traditional hiring program pilots to broaden the company's talent pipeline. Pilots include:

Dell Technologies is also committed to addressing systemic challenges with diversity and inclusion. The company advocates for inclusive public policies and is a member of strategic coalitions like CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion , and was also a founding member of the Reboot Representation Tech Coalition .

Transforming Lives with Technology

Harnessing the power of technology enables limitless possibilities for advancing human progress and solving complex societal challenges. Dell Technologies is committed to applying its portfolio and partnerships to create a future capable of fully realizing human potential.

Dell Technologies continued to expand its solar learning labs to help bridge the educational gap in areas that lack access to consistent energy and technology in partnership with Computer Aid International. These labs are created by transforming shipping containers into classrooms with Dell Wyse Thin Client workstations managed by an air-cooled PowerEdge server for up to 20 students. With solar panels to generate electricity, the container can be deployed in remote locations. Dell Technologies has already funded 18 labs in six countries around the world. Microsoft has recently joined in this collaborative effort, awarding Computer Aid with a Technology for Social Impact grant to further provide technology access through the solar learning labs.

To fight pediatric cancer, Dell Technologies' donated $30 million dollars over 6 years to Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) through a partnership designed to use technology solutions and employee volunteerism. Through Dell's technology, TGen increased computational hours by almost 4x, allowing researchers and doctors to identify treatments faster, by turning a patient's vast DNA and RNA sequencing data into insights.

Upholding Ethics & Privacy

Ethics and privacy play a critical role in establishing a strong foundation for positive social impact. In this time of rapid innovation, big data, an evolving regulatory environment, and increasing expectations from both our team members and customers, our leadership in ethics and privacy is vital to what sets Dell Technologies apart. Our commitment to continually push to higher ethics and privacy standards will be a guidepost for our Progress Made Real work.

Additional resources

