Dell Technologies Advances Software-Defined Networking with Dell EMC and VMware Co-Developed Solutions

Collaboration between Dell EMC and VMware to:

Re-define the network for the cloud era with combined development efforts

Modernize network operations and help reduce WAN costs with new Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution – one-stop solution combining VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, Dell EMC managed infrastructure

Simplify data center fabric deployment, operations through enhanced visibility across virtual and physical networks with new Dell EMC SmartFabric Director

Full Story:

Today at VMworld 2019, Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces new advancements in software-defined networking so customers can simplify and help lower the cost of networking in today's multi-cloud world.

"Dell EMC and VMware are rebuilding the network for the cloud era - with everything open, automated and software-defined," said Tom Burns, senior vice president & general manager, Dell EMC Networking & Solutions. "New SD-WAN solutions powered by VMware and network fabric management delivered by SmartFabric Director raise the stakes when it comes to network virtualization and security in today's highly-distributed software-defined enterprise. We're just getting started on our combined innovation."

Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution

Legacy wide area networks (WANs) struggle to keep up with the modern, multi-cloud traffic demands. At the edge, the new Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution helps customers move away from complex, slow-to-innovate and expensive branch office networking to a SD-WAN platform that uses cloud capabilities and economics. Previewed at Dell Technologies World, the new solution is now globally available and supported.

This Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution delivers all-in-one simplicity - combining VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud software available as a flexible subscription with highly-engineered and efficient modern appliances in multiple configuration options - all backed by world-class Dell EMC support, supply chain, and services.

VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud includes: a choice of public, private or hybrid cloud network for enterprise-grade connection to cloud and enterprise applications; branch office enterprise appliances and optional data center appliances; software-defined control and automation; and virtual services delivery. Software subscription options can be upgraded to accommodate changing business requirements for features, duration and bandwidth.

The Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution has three key components:

SD-WAN Edge powered by VMware - networking specific, purpose-built appliances designed for high efficiency and reliability



SD-WAN Orchestrator - cloud-based management and orchestration software services from VMware, managed by Dell EMC



SD-WAN Gateways - a global network of more secure, application-focused access gateways from VMware to handle WAN traffic

Dell EMC SmartFabric Director – Visibility for Both Physical and Virtual Networks

Dell EMC and VMware also announced SmartFabric Director – an innovation in software-defined networking that enables the physical switch underlay infrastructure to keep pace with the changing demands of virtualized and software-defined networks.

Dell EMC SmartFabric Director enables data center operators to easily build, operate and monitor an open network underlay fabric based on Dell EMC PowerSwitch Series switches. This is important for organizations that have embraced software-defined networking and need to help make sure their physical underlay networks are finely tuned for that overlay environment. A lack of visibility between the two layers can lead to provisioning and configuration errors, hampering network performance.

This innovative solution from Dell EMC and VMware extends the companies' shared vision of a software-defined data center by simplifying the definition, creation and deployment of data center fabrics with intent-based auto-provisioning and enhanced visibility and management between virtual and physical network environments.

Key features include:

VMware vSphere and VMware NSX-T Data Center Integration – Tight integration with VMware vCenter and NSX-T enables the physical underlay/fabric to be correctly provisioned for the smooth functioning of application workloads in a VMware software-defined data center

– Tight integration with VMware vCenter and NSX-T enables the physical underlay/fabric to be correctly provisioned for the smooth functioning of application workloads in a VMware software-defined data center Leaf/Spine Fabric Automation – SmartFabric Director uses a declarative model that allows the user to express intent with a set of three well-defined fabric types. Fabric discovery is an ongoing process and ensures that the wiring is consistent with the user-defined intent and removes guesswork for rapid auto-provisioning

– SmartFabric Director uses a declarative model that allows the user to express intent with a set of three well-defined fabric types. Fabric discovery is an ongoing process and ensures that the wiring is consistent with the user-defined intent and removes guesswork for rapid auto-provisioning Fabric Visibility – SmartFabric Director supports highly scalable and flexible streaming telemetry to gather key operational data and statistics from the fabric switches. Comprehensive, highly-intuitive visualization of the time-series data and other information greatly simplifies day-to-day fabric operations

– SmartFabric Director supports highly scalable and flexible streaming telemetry to gather key operational data and statistics from the fabric switches. Comprehensive, highly-intuitive visualization of the time-series data and other information greatly simplifies day-to-day fabric operations Fabric Lifecycle Management – Upgrading switch images is a critical operation in a data center. SmartFabric Director automates the download, install and verification process and ensures that switches are upgraded with the correct images

Availability

Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution is now globally available

Dell EMC SmartFabric Director will be available globally in September 2019

Supporting Quotes

"Our customers today expect us to deliver the best and most advanced network solutions to solve their business needs," said QOS Networks CEO, Frank Cittadino. "As a trusted partner to Dell EMC, we're excited to do that with an SD-WAN solution that marries cost effective hardware with a dedicated orchestrator and VMware gateway. We combine that with our 5-Tool monitoring and management platform."

"ESG was impressed with how the Dell EMC SmartFabric Director can help organizations to gain comprehensive visibility into the physical and virtual layers of their core networks and ensure that they are synchronized," said Bob Laliberte, senior analyst, ESG Research. "We see how the SmartFabric Director can significantly ease the time-consuming process of creating and deploying a network fabric, while simultaneously verifying it will operate as intended."

"VMware and Dell EMC are driving public cloud simplicity and utility across the entire network," said Tom Gillis, senior vice president and general manager, networking and security business unit, VMware. "With this new SD-WAN solution, Dell EMC customers will be able to leverage the industry's only hyperscale architecture for SD-WAN deployed at thousands of customers and more than 150,000 locations globally. Our joint engineering on SmartFabric Director will offer customers a tightly-integrated solution for physical to virtual networking visibility, further simplifying network operations and troubleshooting."

Additional Resources

Dell EMC Networking

ESG Research Lab: SmartFabric Director First Look report: Read how it can help build simple, efficient and open fabrics for VMware virtual network deployments

ESG Research Lab video: Watch Bob Laliberte from ESG discuss the reasons why customers will want to use SmartFabric Director

Dell Technologies video: A quick conversation about SD-WAN solutions with networking leaders Tom Burns (Dell EMC) & Tom Gillis (VMware)

About VMworld

VMworld 2019 is the industry's largest virtualization and cloud computing event. Hosted in both San Francisco and Barcelona, VMworld features more than 1,000 unique sessions and labs, nearly 300 sponsors and exhibitors, and several networking events to accelerate the journey to a software-defined business – from mobile devices to the data center and the cloud. VMworld attendees will have unparalleled access to the knowledge and tools they need to master the new cloud landscape and transform their business.

To learn more about VMworld, please visit: www.vmworld.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud. The Dell Technologies family includes Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware.

Copyright © 2019 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, Dell EMC, and the Dell Technologies logo are trademarks of Dell Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

Related Links

http://www.delltechnologies.com

