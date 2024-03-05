Dell Technologies and CrowdStrike Expand Partnership Delivering Comprehensive Managed Detection and Response

Dell MDR service is now available with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR Platform, delivering the speed, expertise and flexibility customers need to respond to threats

AUSTIN, Texas and ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) announced an expanded strategic partnership to deliver Dell's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with the industry-leading AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform , helping customers defend against increasingly complex cyberattacks.

According to the 2024 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report , cyberattacks are faster, more sophisticated and stealthier than ever. At the same time, organizations are forced to do more with less as the cybersecurity skills gap grows. To protect against modern threats, customers need a holistic, intuitive managed security solution that reduces complexity and serves as a force multiplier for existing security and IT teams. The powerful combination of Dell's global security operations experts and proactive threat hunting capabilities with the industry-leading Falcon platform delivers the security customers need across multi-cloud and multi-vendor environments.

"Working with industry leaders like CrowdStrike is critical to delivering choice and flexibility to customers in a very fragmented and complex security landscape," said Mihir Maniar, VP of infrastructure, edge and security services portfolio, Dell Technologies. "Customers need scalable, outcome-based security solutions to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats. The combination of MDR and the CrowdStrike platform empowers customers to exponentially reduce threat exposures, detect and respond to incidents, and recover applications and systems."

"The Falcon platform has quickly become the market's cybersecurity platform of record. By expanding our strategic alliance with Dell to power their MDR services, we're gaining access to more customers to bring them industry leading protection," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "Together with Dell, we see a significant opportunity to give all customers – from large enterprises, to mid-market organizations and SMBs – the best security outcomes: stopping the breach, consolidating point products and driving down costs."

Dell Managed Detection and Response is now available for global customers with the CrowdStrike Falcon XDR Platform as a direct solution and through channel partners.

