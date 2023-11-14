Dell Technologies and Hugging Face to Simplify Generative AI with On-Premises IT

News provided by

Dell Technologies

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Hugging Face names Dell Technologies a preferred on-premises infrastructure provider to support enterprise adoption of tailored, open-source generative AI datasets, libraries and models

ROUND ROCK, Texas and NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Hugging Face are collaborating to make it easy for enterprises to create, fine-tune and implement their own open-source generative AI (GenAI) models with the Hugging Face community on industry-leading Dell infrastructure products and services.

The companies will create a new Dell portal on the Hugging Face platform to offer simplified on-premises deployment of customized large language models (LLM) on the industry's top selling infrastructure technology portfolio. Hugging Face's Dell portal will include custom, dedicated containers and scripts to help users easily and securely deploy open-source models available on Hugging Face with Dell servers and data storage systems. Over time, the portal will release updated containers with optimized models for Dell infrastructure, offering improvement in performance and support for new GenAI use cases and models.      

"Dell Technologies' GenAI capabilities, combined with Hugging Face's collection of datasets and libraries, offer users the freedom of open-source GenAI models with the peace of mind of on-premises data security and reliability," said Jeff Boudreau, chief AI officer, Dell Technologies. "This collaboration translates into enterprises being able to modernize faster by more simply deploying customized GenAI models powered by trusted Dell infrastructure."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Dell Technologies to make open-source AI easy to use for enterprises within their on-premises infrastructure," said Jeff Boudier, head of Product and Growth, Hugging Face. "This collaboration will empower companies to build their own AI systems leveraging the incredible innovations of the open source community, while benefiting from the security, compliance and performance of Dell systems."

Additional Resources

About Dell Technologies 
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. 

About Hugging Face
Hugging Face is the leading open platform for AI builders. The Hugging Face Hub works as a central place where anyone can share, explore, discover, and experiment with open-source AI models, datasets and applications. HF empowers the next generation of machine learning engineers, scientists, and end users to learn, collaborate and share their work to build an open and ethical AI future together. With the fast-growing community, some of the most used open-source ML libraries and tools, and a talented science team exploring the edge of tech, Hugging Face is at the heart of the AI revolution.    

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

News Releases in Similar Topics

