Dell Technologies and Meta to Drive Generative AI Innovation with Llama 2 On Premises

News provided by

Dell Technologies

31 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Companies pave the way for more accessible generative AI deployments with Llama 2 large language models and Dell systems to accelerate customer innovation

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

News summary 

  • Dell Technologies is helping simplify deployment of Meta's Llama 2 models with Dell Generative AI Solutions on premises
  • The Dell Validated Design for Generative AI offers customers a ready-made foundation of pre-tested software and hardware, purpose-built for GenAI efforts

Full story 

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is collaborating with Meta to make it easy for Dell customers to deploy Meta's Llama 2 models on premises with Dell's generative AI (GenAI) portfolio of IT infrastructure, client devices and professional services.

"We are at the beginning of a new era with generative AI transforming how industries operate, innovate and compete," said Jeff Boudreau, chief AI officer, Dell Technologies. "With the Dell and Meta technology collaboration, we're making open-source GenAI more accessible to all customers, through detailed implementation guidance paired with the optimal software and hardware infrastructure for deployments of all sizes. Now, customers can more easily deploy secure GenAI models on premises for powerful new approaches and insights."

Open-source GenAI fuels innovation on premises

The collaboration simplifies the on-premises AI environment by bringing together Dell's top-selling infrastructure portfolio and the Llama 2 family of AI models. Customers can accelerate their GenAI efforts on premises in a traditional data center or at edge locations. Dell has integrated Meta's Llama 2 models into its system sizing tools to help guide customers to the right solution to power their Llama 2 based AI efforts.

The Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with Meta's Llama 2 provides pre-tested and proven Dell infrastructure, software and services to streamline deployment and management of on-premises projects. With fully documented deployment and configuration guidance, organizations can get their GenAI infrastructure up and running more quickly and operate Llama 2 with more predictability.

With Meta's Llama 2 and the breadth of the Dell Generative AI Solutions technology and services portfolio, organizations of all sizes have access to more reliable tools to deliver GenAI solutions from desktops to core data centers, edge locations and public clouds.

Additional resources 

About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. 

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

Also from this source

Meet Dell's newest workstation - featuring 96 cores

Meet Dell's newest workstation - featuring 96 cores

Here at Dell Technologies, we are big believers that the workstation industry has always been fast-paced and exciting. We've had a front row seat for ...
Leveling Up: New Alienware Hive Members Join the Community

Leveling Up: New Alienware Hive Members Join the Community

Throughout our history, Alienware has partnered with gaming leaders around the world including esports organizations, professional gamers, streamers, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.