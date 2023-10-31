Dell Technologies and Meta to Drive Generative AI Innovation with Llama 2 On Premises

Companies pave the way for more accessible generative AI deployments with Llama 2 large language models and Dell systems to accelerate customer innovation

Dell Technologies is helping simplify deployment of Meta's Llama 2 models with Dell Generative AI Solutions on premises

The Dell Validated Design for Generative AI offers customers a ready-made foundation of pre-tested software and hardware, purpose-built for GenAI efforts

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is collaborating with Meta to make it easy for Dell customers to deploy Meta's Llama 2 models on premises with Dell's generative AI (GenAI) portfolio of IT infrastructure, client devices and professional services.

"We are at the beginning of a new era with generative AI transforming how industries operate, innovate and compete," said Jeff Boudreau, chief AI officer, Dell Technologies. "With the Dell and Meta technology collaboration, we're making open-source GenAI more accessible to all customers, through detailed implementation guidance paired with the optimal software and hardware infrastructure for deployments of all sizes. Now, customers can more easily deploy secure GenAI models on premises for powerful new approaches and insights."

Open-source GenAI fuels innovation on premises

The collaboration simplifies the on-premises AI environment by bringing together Dell's top-selling infrastructure portfolio and the Llama 2 family of AI models. Customers can accelerate their GenAI efforts on premises in a traditional data center or at edge locations. Dell has integrated Meta's Llama 2 models into its system sizing tools to help guide customers to the right solution to power their Llama 2 based AI efforts.

The Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with Meta's Llama 2 provides pre-tested and proven Dell infrastructure, software and services to streamline deployment and management of on-premises projects. With fully documented deployment and configuration guidance, organizations can get their GenAI infrastructure up and running more quickly and operate Llama 2 with more predictability.

With Meta's Llama 2 and the breadth of the Dell Generative AI Solutions technology and services portfolio, organizations of all sizes have access to more reliable tools to deliver GenAI solutions from desktops to core data centers, edge locations and public clouds.

