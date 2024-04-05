Dell Technologies and Northwestern Medicine to Advance Patient Care through AI Innovation

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Northwestern Medicine are using AI to innovate and strengthen patient care to deliver significant advancements in medicine, including the development and evaluation of a generative multimodal large language model (LLM) for the interpretation of chest x-rays.

Northwestern Medicine embarked on a mission to use AI to enhance patient care while reducing physician burnout. Costs and limited technology capabilities slowed the healthcare provider's ability to quickly make meaningful advancements. Working with Dell's AI Innovation Lab, Northwestern Medicine designed and tested workflow solutions prior to deploying them into their own IT environment where they achieved a significant milestone: a multimodal LLM that produced draft x-ray reports, aiding physician decision-making.

"Technology such as AI has the power to speed innovation that advances human progress. Healthcare is a prime example of where technology can make an impact and help save lives," said Jeff Boudreau, chief AI officer at Dell Technologies. "By combining Dell's technology with Northwestern Medicine's expertise, we're setting a new standard for AI-driven healthcare solutions."

Led by Dr. Mozziyar Etemadi, medical director of Advanced Technologies, Northwestern Medicine, the research and development team within Northwestern Medicine Information Services is currently working on several projects that will use Dell's AI technology, and further push the boundaries of healthcare innovation including a significantly improved version of its multimodal LLM for radiology reports and a predictive model for the entire electronic medical record.

"In healthcare, there is little to no margin for error and a tremendous amount of good that can be done. When we think about what AI can do, we don't just see the technology itself, we see the many patients and lives it will positively impact," said Dr. Etemadi. "Our work with Dell signifies a major step forward for the industry in directly creating and applying transformative technology solutions that directly impact patient care and improve outcomes."

The platform is built within Northwestern Medicine's existing secure colocation infrastructure, giving Northwestern confidence to move forward rapidly with AI initiatives that innovate patient care.

Dell's infrastructure, includes:

Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers with 8 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs

NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking

Dell PowerScale

Dell PowerFlex

Dell PowerMax

Dell VxRail

