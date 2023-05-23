Dell Technologies and NVIDIA Introduce Project Helix for Secure, On-Premises Generative AI

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD --

Project Helix makes it easy for enterprises to build and deploy trustworthy generative AI

Dell and NVIDIA infrastructure and software include built-in data security for on-premises generative AI applications

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) announce a joint initiative to make it easier for businesses to build and use generative AI models on-premises to quickly and securely deliver better customer service, market intelligence, enterprise search and a range of other capabilities.

Project Helix will deliver a series of full-stack solutions with technical expertise and pre-built tools based on Dell and NVIDIA infrastructure and software. It includes a complete blueprint to help enterprises use their proprietary data and more easily deploy generative AI responsibly and accurately.

"Project Helix gives enterprises purpose-built AI models to more quickly and securely gain value from the immense amounts of data underused today," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "With highly scalable and efficient infrastructure, enterprises can create a new wave of generative AI solutions that can reinvent their industries."

"We are at a historic moment, when incredible advances in generative AI are intersecting with enterprise demand to do more with less," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. "With Dell Technologies, we've designed extremely scalable, highly efficient infrastructure that enables enterprises to transform their business by securely using their own data to build and operate generative AI applications."

Project Helix simplifies enterprise generative AI deployments with a tested combination of optimized hardware and software, all available from Dell. This delivers the power to convert enterprise data into smarter, higher value outcomes, while maintaining data privacy. These solutions will help companies quickly deploy customized AI applications that drive trusted decisions from their own data to grow and scale their businesses.

Blueprint for on-premises generative AI

Project Helix will support the complete generative AI lifecycle – from infrastructure provisioning, modeling, training, fine-tuning, application development and deployment, to deploying inference and streamlining results. The validated designs help enterprises quickly build on-premises generative AI infrastructure at scale.

Dell PowerEdge servers, such as the PowerEdge XE9680 and PowerEdge R760xa , are optimized to deliver performance for generative AI training and AI inferencing. The combination of Dell servers with NVIDIA® H100 Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA Networking form the infrastructure backbone for these workloads. Customers can pair this infrastructure with resilient and scalable unstructured data storage, including Dell PowerScale and Dell ECS Enterprise Object Storage .

With all Dell Validated Designs, customers can use the enterprise features of Dell server and storage software, with observability through Dell CloudIQ software. Project Helix also includes NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to provide tools for customers as they move through the AI lifecycle. NVIDIA AI Enterprise includes more than 100 frameworks, pretrained models and development tools such as the NVIDIA NeMo ™ large language model framework and NeMo Guardrails software for building topical, safe and secure generative AI chatbots.

Project Helix includes security and privacy built into foundational components, such as Secured Component Verification. Protecting data on-premises reduces inherent risk and helps companies meet regulatory requirements.

"Companies are eager to explore the opportunities that generative AI tools enable for their organizations, but many aren't sure how to get started," said Bob O'Donnell, president and chief analyst, TECHnalysis Research. "By putting together a complete hardware and software solution from trusted brands, Dell Technologies and NVIDIA are offering enterprises a head start to building and refining AI-powered models that can leverage their own company's unique assets and create powerful, customized tools."

Availability

Dell Validated Designs based on the Project Helix initiative will be available through traditional channels and APEX flexible consumption options, beginning in July 2023.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the industrial metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

