Dell Technologies and Red Hat Expand Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate DevOps in Multicloud Environments

New offerings include on-premises solutions and co-engineering a hybrid cloud solution with Red Hat OpenShift

Dell APEX Containers for Red Hat OpenShift offers an on-premises cloud experience for developers with a Dell-managed Container-as-a-Service solution

Dell Validated Platform for Red Hat OpenShift offers documented guidance for DevOps teams to help speed deployment of on-premises IT for container orchestration

Dell and Red Hat are co-engineering a hybrid cloud solution using Dell software to integrate Red Hat OpenShift with Dell infrastructure, and IBM and Dell plan to add optional IBM intelligent automation software for application performance monitoring

Dell Technologies ( NYSE: DELL) is expanding its long-standing strategic relationship with Red Hat to offer new solutions that simplify deploying and managing on-premises, containerized infrastructure in multicloud environments.

Gartner predicts that 90% of global organizations will run containerized applications in production by 2027.1 However, as adoption has grown, so have the challenges associated with deploying and managing container deployments across organizations and finding IT staff with container skills. Combined Dell and Red Hat solutions will help organizations speed development and operations (DevOps) of cloud-native applications while removing IT management barriers.

"The Dell and Red Hat collaboration is key to our efforts to build a multicloud ecosystem that offers customers greater flexibility and choice as they develop new applications and modernize existing ones in multicloud environments," said Jeff Boudreau, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "With Dell APEX and Red Hat OpenShift, developers can focus on delivering innovative products and services and alleviate supporting infrastructure concerns."

"Customers want to be able to run their applications wherever they need to, with the flexibility to shift from the datacenter to the edge to multiple public clouds as business needs dictate," said Ashesh Badani, senior vice president, Head of Products, Red Hat. "By extending our existing collaboration with Dell, we're giving customers even more choice and flexibility in their hybrid cloud operations, pairing the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform in Red Hat OpenShift with Dell's powerful infrastructure technologies. This joint work will help simplify how organizations address the changing dynamics of enterprise IT, enabling IT teams to build applications once for on premises deployment but retain the agility to also run them wherever needed across the breadth of the open hybrid cloud."

Dell APEX Containers for Red Hat OpenShift offers an on-premises, Dell-managed Container-as-a-Service solution to empower developer innovation

APEX Containers for Red Hat OpenShift provides IT organizations and their developers with a Dell-managed, on-premises Container-as-a-Service solution on Dell infrastructure. With Red Hat OpenShift, the service allows customers to meet the needs of their developers without the need to build and manage their own physical infrastructure.

Delivered as a subscription, Dell oversees infrastructure management activities and operations. An assigned APEX Customer Success Manager offers customers a trusted advisor to help ensure a worry-free APEX experience throughout the service.

Dell Validated Platform simplifies deployment and management of on-premises, Red Hat OpenShift infrastructure

The Dell Validated Platform for Red Hat OpenShift, powered by Intel, streamlines deployment processes and management of on-premises infrastructure for container orchestration with fully documented deployment and configuration guidance. Customers can more quickly get their on-premises infrastructure up and running and can more predictably operate a Red Hat OpenShift environment on Dell PowerFlex software-defined infrastructure.

Co-developed to run Red Hat OpenShift on bare metal, DevOps teams can more rapidly provision compute and storage resources and provide infrastructure-as-code while automating DevOps processes, empowering developers to become an innovation engine for their businesses.

Dell and Red Hat to co-engineer a hybrid cloud solution designed for consistent management across all IT locations

Dell and Red Hat are co-engineering a hybrid cloud solution that extends management of on-premises Red Hat OpenShift deployments across public clouds and the edge more consistently.

This automated infrastructure will be designed to use Dell software for full stack integration of Red Hat OpenShift on scalable Dell software-defined storage and compute to deliver cloud flexibility and help simplify on-premises operations. With application agility being critical for businesses to remain competitive, tight integration will make it easier for organizations to develop applications once and deploy them anywhere with a common operational model.

Dell and IBM intend to offer artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) and intelligent automation capabilities to help enable high availability, uptime and performance of customers' mission-critical applications at any scale. When available, this will offer customers the option of additional visibility and actionable insights, across the full stack, from infrastructure through business applications.

Raj Wickramasinghe, lead for Hybrid and Emerging Platforms, Accenture

"We're pleased to see Dell and RedHat joining forces to ease the complexity of moving to and operating in a multi-hybrid cloud world. We look forward to building on our long-standing, successful collaborations with both companies by co-developing DevOps and cloud-native initiatives that help enterprises reduce technical debt, ramp up organizational agility and accelerate their reinvention on cloud."

Dinesh Nirmal, general manager, IBM Data, AI and Automation

"AIOps solutions are increasingly critical to help organizations enable application performance and cut IT costs without jeopardizing the end user experience. That's why IBM is working with its ecosystem partners to provide clients with intelligent automation capabilities like IBM Instana Observability designed to help deliver actionable insights and optimize the performance of applications running in hybrid, multicloud environments."

Jeremy Rader, general manager, Intel Enterprise Strategy and Solutions

"The shift towards containerization, hybrid cloud architectures, and DevOps requires seamless integration of the latest innovations from Intel, Dell Technologies and Red Hat, so our mutual customers can derive business value from their hybrid cloud deployments. Intel is excited to be collaborating with Dell and Red Hat to ensure the latest Intel technologies are enabled, so they are performant, secure and energy efficient."

Dell APEX Containers for Red Hat OpenShift has planned availability in the US in early 2023 with broader availability to follow.

Dell Validated Platform for Red Hat OpenShift is available globally on September 30, 2022 .

. The Dell hybrid cloud solution with Red Hat OpenShift has planned availability in 2023.

