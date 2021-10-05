Dell Technologies and VMware Drive Simplicity with New Multi-Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VMworld --

Dell Technologies APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud offers powerful, simplified multi-cloud experience

Dell EMC ObjectScale software uses Kubernetes to reduce object storage costs and speeds application innovation

Dell Technologies Validated Design for AI, jointly engineered with VMware and NVIDIA, helps enterprises get the most from data insights

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces new cloud and IT offerings, co-engineered with VMware, to speed how organizations consume, manage and act on critical data.

"Organizations are increasingly relying on multiple clouds and other emerging technologies to remain competitive in today's demanding business climate, with more than 90% of enterprises expected to rely on a mix of private clouds, various public clouds and existing infrastructure within the next year," said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager of Dell Technologies Infrastructure Solutions Group. "Today's announcement reinforces the value Dell and VMware offer together and further demonstrates our commitment to delivering technologies that simplify how organizations can use technology to capitalize on a data-driven, always-on economy regardless of where applications and data reside."

APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud helps customers simplify their multi-cloud journey

Dell Technologies APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud provides secure and consistent operations across multi-cloud environments. The new Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering gives organizations the ability to move workloads across multiple cloud environments and scale resources quickly with predictable pricing and transparent costs. To help organizations safeguard their data and avoid potential threats to their business, the dell-managed offering assists organizations to meet local regulatory requirements and helps protect them from malicious attacks with built-in cyber resiliency. Built on infrastructure that delivers 99.9999% availability1 and offers a time-to-value for the initial deployment in as few as 14 days.

Using the APEX Console, organizations can subscribe to, monitor and optimize the service. For many common workloads, Dell has preconfigured cloud instances, making it easier for customers to get started. Organizations can deploy APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud in their datacenter, at an edge location or co-location facility with partners such as Equinix.

"APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud is a compelling offering that will make it easier for organizations to quickly deploy application ready infrastructure," said Steven Kouvo, Core Technology Service Group for Boston Scientific.

The offering can be used with VMware Tanzu, allowing customers to build, test and run cloud-native applications alongside traditional applications. Customers can migrate workloads across multiple clouds with VMware HCX, included in the service, which eliminates the need to re-architect applications for different cloud environments.

"As customers digitize their businesses with both enterprise and modern apps, they expect their infrastructure to deliver cloud-like simplicity regardless of where it runs," said Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Infrastructure Business Group, VMware. "Dell Technologies APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud helps customers achieve cloud simplicity and enterprise-class security and operations. The service brings the power of co-engineering between Dell Technologies and VMware to help customers adopt more agile and flexible cloud infrastructure to drive better business outcomes."

ObjectScale software speeds innovation and drives down costs

Dell EMC ObjectScale software allows organizations to run next-generation, Amazon S3-compatible object storage alongside virtual machines, helping lower development costs and drive application innovation. Dell Technologies and VMware bring Kubernetes-native, software-defined object storage to VMware vSphere with Tanzu and the vSAN Data Persistence Platform. By providing developers with self-service storage in a private cloud operating model, ObjectScale helps IT manage and scale with ease using familiar VMware tools.

ObjectScale also extends the reach of Dell EMC VxRail to power modern workloads such as AI, analytics and cloud-native applications that require S3. When coupled with VxRail, the ObjectScale software allows IT staff to apply their existing skills with VMware tools to support the cloud-native storage modern applications require. Customers gain the benefit of a jointly engineered solution set between VMware, VxRail and ObjectScale to speed digital transformation.

"As an ObjectScale Early Access program participant, we are confident our customers will value the ability to deploy rich, S3-compatible, software-defined object storage wherever they need it, directly from the VMware vCenter interface," said Carl D'Halluin, chief technology officer at Datadobi. "Our solutions DobiMigrate and DobiProtect enhance ObjectScale with powerful migration and protection capabilities to simplify, automate, and protect customer's most important asset - their data."

Validated Design for AI applies artificial intelligence to virtualized environments

Dell Technologies Validated Design for AI delivers the next generation of AI-powered applications like modeling and allows IT professionals to apply a consistent approach to AI in virtualized environments. Using the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite running on NVIDIA-Certified Systems, this industry-first offering between Dell, VMware and NVIDIA delivers an AI-Ready Enterprise Platform. Dell Technologies Validated Designs allow organizations to quickly and easily apply AI to data — speeding configuration and integration by up to 20%2. The validated design is available on Dell EMC VxRail, PowerScale and PowerSwitch.

"Making AI accessible to enterprises requires an optimized, full-stack solution that integrates seamlessly with the infrastructure and ecosystems IT teams use every day," said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. "Dell Technologies Validated Design for AI brings together the leading technologies of NVIDIA, VMware and Dell. It enables enterprises to run demanding AI workloads across hybrid clouds, using familiar VMware management and automation tools."

The latest offerings build on Dell's announcement of Dell EMC SmartFabric Storage Software. Speeding the transition to next generation IT Infrastructure, SmartFabric Storage Software will allow organizations transition to high-performance, low latency and cost-effective IP-based storage area networks.

Availability

Dell Technologies APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud is currently in private preview, with planned availability in the United States , UK, France and Germany by the end of Dell's fiscal year

, UK, and by the end of Dell's fiscal year Dell Technologies Validated Design for AI is now available globally

Dell EMC ObjectScale will be globally available in Q4 of 2021

