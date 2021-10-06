Dell Technologies And Yara Shahidi Empower The Next Generation To Explore Their Passions

The new Dell XPS creative campaign, 'Expand Your YOUniverse,' features Shahidi alongside Quannah Chasinghorse and the musical artists, Aint Afraid. Amplifying leading Gen-Z voices, Yara x Dell XPS seek to inspire the next generation of changemakers through the use of technology.

Shahidi x Dell XPS will also partner with Ghetto Film School (GFS), an award-winning nonprofit founded to educate, develop and celebrate the next generation of storytellers.

"Technology has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember. It's something that touches nearly every aspect of our lives and has the power to make meaningful impact," said Shahidi. "My work with Dell XPS is incredibly special to me because we are mobilizing my generation to use technology to make space for their unique stories and voices."

"Yara's advocacy and passion for technology deeply aligns with Dell's commitment to affect positive change in this world," said Liz Matthews, senior vice president of Global Brand and Creative at Dell Technologies. "At the heart of this collaboration is a shared mission to empower the next generation of changemakers to use technology to shape a better tomorrow."

Dell XPS, Dell's premium PC line, is for the visionaries and creatives who write their own narrative and shape a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit Dell.com/Yara and follow along at DellXPS Twitter, Instagram and #DellXPS.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live, and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

