Dell Technologies Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DVMT) is announcing the scheduled time and location of a special meeting of stockholders to vote on the proposed Class V common stock transaction and related matters. The company also filed definitive proxy materials and prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the transaction.

The special meeting will be held on Dec. 11, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time at 501 Dell Way (Building 2-East), Round Rock, Texas. All Dell Technologies stockholders as of the close of business on Oct. 18, 2018, are entitled to vote their shares, in person or by proxy, at the Dec. 11 meeting. Dell Technologies will begin mailing the proxy statement/prospectus to Dell Technologies stockholders on Oct. 23, 2018. The transaction is subject to approval by the majority of the outstanding shares of Class V Common Stock, excluding those shares held by affiliates of Dell Technologies.

The proposed exchange of shares of Dell Technologies' Class V common stock for shares of its Class C common stock or cash offers Class V stockholders a significant and immediate premium as well as the opportunity to participate in the future upside of Dell Technologies through their ownership of Class C common stock.

The Special Committee of Dell Technologies' board of directors representing the interests of Class V stockholders unanimously recommend that Class V stockholders vote "FOR" the proposed transaction. The Dell Technologies board of directors unanimously recommend that all stockholders vote "FOR" the proposed transaction.

Dell Technologies will conduct a conference call on Thurs., Dec. 6 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its Fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies' website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 99 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.

No Offer or Solicitation:

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It:

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc. ("Dell Technologies") with and into Dell Technologies, with Dell Technologies as the surviving entity, pursuant to which each share of Class V common stock of Dell Technologies will, at the election of the holder, convert into the right to receive shares of Class C common stock of Dell Technologies or cash, without interest, and each existing share of Class A common stock, Class B common stock and Class C common stock of Dell Technologies will be unaffected by the merger and remain outstanding. The proposed transaction requires the approval of a majority of the aggregate voting power of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock, Class B common stock and Class V common stock other than those held by affiliates of Dell Technologies, in each case, voting as a separate class, and all outstanding shares of common stock of Dell Technologies, voting together as a single class, and will be submitted to stockholders for their consideration. Dell Technologies has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-226618). The registration statement was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 19, 2018, and a definitive proxy statement/prospectus is expected to be mailed to each holder of Class A common stock, Class B common stock, Class C common stock and Class V common stock entitled to vote at the special meeting in connection with the proposed transaction on or about October 23, 2018. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE TRANSACTION FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. You may get these documents, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by visiting Dell Technologies' website at http://investors.delltechnologies.com.

Participants in the Solicitation:

Dell Technologies and its consolidated subsidiaries and their directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, and Silver Lake Technology Management, L.L.C. and its managing partners and employees, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Dell Technologies in favor of the proposed merger and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the exchange of shares of Class V common stock of Dell Technologies for shares of Class C common stock of Dell Technologies or cash. Information concerning persons who may be considered participants in such solicitation under the rules of the SEC, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the aforementioned proxy statement/prospectus that has been filed with the SEC.

Dell Technologies Inc. Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "aim," "seek," and similar expressions as they relate to Dell Technologies or its management are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements by Dell Technologies regarding its expected financial position, revenues, cash flows and other operating results, business strategy, legal proceedings, and similar matters are forward-looking statements. The expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. Dell Technologies' results could be materially different from its expectations because of various risks, including but not limited to: (i) the failure to consummate or delay in consummating the proposed transaction, including the failure to obtain the requisite stockholder approvals or the failure of VMware to pay the special dividend or any inability of Dell Technologies to pay the cash consideration to Class V holders; (ii) the risk as to the trading price of Class C common stock to be issued by Dell Technologies in the proposed transaction relative to the trading price of shares of Class V common stock and VMware, Inc. common stock; and (iii) the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-226618) that has been filed with the SEC and declared effective as well as its periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, Dell Technologies undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date as of which such statement was made, whether to reflect changes in circumstances or expectations, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

