Dell Technologies Announces Tom Sweet to Retire from the Company; Yvonne McGill Named CFO effective Q3 FY24

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) today announces on its Q4 fiscal 2023 earnings call that EVP, Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet will retire from the company at the end of Q2 fiscal 2024. The company has named Yvonne McGill, currently corporate controller, its new CFO effective the start of Q3 fiscal 2024.

Mr. Sweet and Mrs. McGill will work together over the next two quarters to ensure a seamless transition. Click here - https://investors.delltechnologies.com/news-events/upcoming-events - for the transcript and replay of today's earnings announcement.

