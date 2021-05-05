Dell Technologies APEX Transforms How the World Consumes Technology

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies World --

News summary

APEX Data Storage Services delivers a simplified storage as-a-Service experience

APEX Cloud Services provides a consistent cloud experience across public cloud, private cloud and at the edge

APEX Custom Solutions offers flexible payment and IT management services for the industry's broadest infrastructure portfolio

Customers can manage the lifecycle of their APEX offers in one place through the APEX Console

Dell Technologies and Equinix collaborate to extend the reach of APEX to colocation sites

Full story

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) unveils its APEX portfolio of as-a-Service offerings to simplify how businesses consume technology.

Building on its IT as-a-Service expertise, Dell Technologies APEX reduces the time and complexity of acquiring, managing, maintaining and servicing physical IT infrastructure. Customers can scale IT as needed to launch new applications, kickstart new projects, and address the changing needs of their organizations – all managed by Dell and accessed through a single console.

"The world is innovating faster than ever to meet new demands of customers, students, patients and constituents – driving the need for a more agile and simple technology approach. This is what APEX offers," said Allison Dew, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of Dell Technologies APEX. "With the industry's leading IT portfolio, decades of data center services experience and an unmatched global supply chain and partner network, no other as-a-Service portfolio comes close to our capabilities."

Customers want IT that delivers business outcomes and solves top business challenges like scaling IT up or down based on changing needs, getting assets off the balance sheet, or managing underutilized IT resources. With the APEX outcomes-based approach to IT, organizations remove the worry of managing a particular product line, version of a technology or specification.

"It's our mission to build the important personal relationships with our patients to support them in achieving a healthy, vibrant life," said Jay Pendergraft, director of Business Computing Services for Magellan Health. "Technology is the lifeblood of our organization and with Dell Technologies APEX, we have better control of the infrastructure that helps us serve our patients faster and more effectively."

Introducing Dell Technologies APEX

APEX gives organizations the flexibility to choose technology services that best meet their needs. Dell and its partners architect and manage the infrastructure. Organizations can deploy APEX IT resources in 14 days and expand their APEX footprint in as little as five days1. Customers can monitor and manage their APEX offers in one place.

"Today's IT leaders are increasingly turning to as-a-Service, and IDC predicts that by 2024, half of data center infrastructure will be consumed as-a-Service," said Matthew Eastwood, senior vice president, IDC. "Dell Technologies APEX is yet another example of Dell's agility when addressing the needs of a transforming marketplace and is in tune with the way customers want to use, consume and simplify IT."

APEX Data Storage Services provides a simplified storage-as-a-Service experience

APEX Data Storage Services offers enterprise storage from the world's leading provider2 when and where organizations need it. APEX Data Storage Services provides transparent pricing and no overage fees with performance unmatched in the public cloud.

With technology deployed on-premises, at customer locations or at colocation facilities, organizations can select three performance tiers of block and file storage to meet their requirements. One- or three-year subscriptions are available, and capacity starts as low as 50 terabytes and can scale from there.

APEX Cloud Services delivers a consistent cloud experience across public cloud, private cloud and the edge

As subsets of APEX Cloud Services, APEX Hybrid Cloud and APEX Private Cloud offer integrated compute storage and networking resources with support for both traditional and cloud-native applications. Customers can easily choose hybrid or private cloud resources designed to meet the needs of critical workloads such as AI and virtual desktop infrastructure.

APEX Cloud Services simplifies and streamlines operations through automated lifecycle management. Once the cloud resources are selected, customers can access the industry's fastest hybrid cloud deployment, which is up to 86% faster than do-it-yourself hybrid cloud3. With secure and consistent infrastructure across private cloud, public cloud and the edge, customers can place workloads in the environment most suited to their needs. Organizations can reduce operational costs and manage overall cloud IT spend through transparent and predictable subscription pricing.

APEX Custom Solutions offers the industry's broadest technology portfolio as-a-Service

APEX Custom Solutions brings the industry's broadest infrastructure portfolio to customers as-a-Service. APEX Flex On Demand provides Dell Technologies servers, storage, data protection, hyperconverged infrastructure as-a-Service. Customers can select the exact product and services they want and scale their usage of these resources up and down while paying for what they use. APEX Data Center Utility adds an additional level of flexibility through custom metering and managed services applied across their data center.

APEX Console provides customers a unified experience

The APEX Console provides a self-service, interactive experience where customers manage their entire APEX lifecycle. Customers use the APEX console to identify and subscribe to APEX services that map to their needs and Dell matches the technology and services to deliver the desired outcomes.

The APEX Console simplifies IT by providing monitoring and management of APEX services, delivered with actionable insights and predictive analytics. Customers can access usage and spending reports and refine their APEX services to meet the changing needs of their businesses, so they pay for what they need when they need it.

Dell Technologies and Equinix extend the reach of APEX to global colocation sites

Dell Technologies announces a collaboration with global digital infrastructure company Equinix to broaden the availability of Dell Technologies APEX services through Equinix data centers. Working with Equinix, Dell will offer customers more options to deploy their infrastructure while maintaining control over their data. Dell will manage the infrastructure in an Equinix data center of a customer's choice and will consolidate colocation costs in a single bill. Through the combination of Dell infrastructure and Equinix's global footprint, organizations can deliver the APEX services where they are needed and shift to an OpEx model to pay for the resources they use and deploy.

Additional resources

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About Dell Technologies World

Join us May 5-6 for Dell Technologies World, the company's flagship event that brings together latest emerging trends, technology and gurus. During the event, we will demonstrate to customers and partners the connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security. Learn more about the Dell Technologies APEX as-a-Service portfolio that gives customers greater flexibility to scale IT to meet business needs and budgets. Register here.

1TTV measured between order acceptance and activation. Subject to customer credit approval and site qualification, which must be completed before order placement, and customer participation in pre-deployment planning. Product availability, holidays and other factors may impact deployment time. US only.

2IDC WW Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, 2020 Q4 historical release, March 11, 2021. Ranking by vendor revenue.

3Based on a Storage Review report commissioned by Dell Technologies, "The Fast Path to Hybrid Cloud: Dell Technologies Cloud Platform*", March 2021. Actual results may vary.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

Related Links

http://www.delltechnologies.com

