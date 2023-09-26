Dell Technologies Appoints Steve Mollenkopf to its Board of Directors

News provided by

Dell Technologies

26 Sep, 2023, 17:05 ET

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has appointed Steve Mollenkopf as its newest independent member of the Dell Technologies board of directors, effective Sept. 27, 2023. Additionally, Simon Patterson, managing director of Silver Lake, has resigned as a member of the board of directors, effective Sept. 26, 2023. With the appointment of Mollenkopf, the Dell Technologies board of directors now seats eight directors, six of which are independent members.

"Steve has decades of leadership and operating experience, with deep engineering expertise that will help us as we accelerate our innovation agenda and capture new growth," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. "We also thank Simon for nearly a decade of service on our board, during which time he has been integral to our ongoing success."

Steve Mollenkopf served as the chief executive officer of Qualcomm Incorporated from 2014 to 2021. He began his Qualcomm career as an engineer more than 25 years ago and held several leadership roles at the company. He is a published Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) author and an inventor on 38 patents. He currently serves as a director of Boeing and is a senior advisor to Consello. 

"Dell Technologies has the broadest portfolio of IT solutions with leadership positions across all of its core markets, from PCs to data center to cloud," said Mollenkopf. "I'm honored to be appointed as Dell's next board member as we stand at the beginning of the GenAI era and embark on the next wave of innovation."

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC, Dell EMC and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

Also from this source

Dell Technologies to Hold Securities Analyst Meeting on October 5

CyberAgent Selects Dell Technologies for Developing Generative AI and Machine Learning Infrastructure for Digital Advertising

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.