Dell Technologies Brings Added Convenience and Flexibility to the Holiday Shopping Season

With more reasons to avoid holiday crowds this year, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is preparing for an increase in online shopping during its biggest annual savings event. Dell will start Black Friday deals earlier than ever and offer new ways to shop directly on Dell.com for the lowest prices of the year on technology for the whole family.

"Our focus for this year's holiday season is simple: provide technology at a great value while focusing on customer convenience," said Michael Collins, president of Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies. "This year our direct-to-consumer business model is serving our customers well. Whether for work, play or learning, we're making it easier and less stressful for people to shop our most award-winning products on Dell.com."

Did you know that approximately $200+ billion was spent online with U.S. retailers in Q2, up 44% from last year1? For Dell.com it was even higher – Dell's consumer direct online business was up 79% based on orders in that same timeframe2.

Retail analysts predict record-setting online holiday shopping3. Dell is leveraging its longstanding expertise in e-commerce and making investments in Dell.com to deliver a more intuitive, convenient shopping experience for its customers.

Here's what you can expect from Dell this holiday shopping season:

Save big and enjoy extended offers. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals running over seven weeks from Oct. 15 - Dec. 7, customers have more freedom to shop online earlier and at their convenience. Dell is offering up to $400 off a wide variety of award-winning Dell and Alienware PCs, monitors, electronics and accessories; Small Business customers can save up to 50% off select technology for business professionals.

Shoppers can find steep discounts on Dell's premium XPS laptops, Alienware gaming PCs, monitors and more. Deals include up to $200 off select XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops, up to $650 off select Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptops, and up to $260 off select Alienware gaming monitors.

New interactive shopping experience. Dell.com has been a top destination for online shoppers for nearly 25 years. This year customers can effortlessly navigate deals from the convenience of home with a redesigned online experience that offers interactive 360-degree 3D demos, augmented reality shopping widgets accessible on Android/iOS smartphones, faster page refresh times and additional authentication sign-in tools.

Many ways to save on technology. Shoppers can join Dell Rewards for free and get up to 6% back in rewards to use on thousands of top-brand electronics, plus free expedited delivery4. Select American Express Business Card Members can also access additional savings opportunities. Starting in late October, U.S. American Express Business Card Members can get 10% back on eligible purchases (up to $1500) online at Dell.com/amex5. Consumers and small businesses can also turn to Dell Financial Services for innovative payment solutions.

Dell recycling services make it easy to trade-in, donate or recycle used electronics. Customers can trade in used Dell devices for a Dell gift card or donate electronics of any brand to a participating Goodwill. Dell Reconnect also provides free pre-paid shipping for customers to mail back their used electronics and printer supplies – any brand, in any condition – to be responsibly recycled for free. These takeback programs are key to helping Dell Technologies divert e-waste from landfills and achieve our 2030 goals:

For every product a customer buys, we will reuse or recycle an equivalent product

100% of our packaging will be made from recycled or renewable material

More than half of our product content will be made from recycled or renewable material

Start plotting your shopping strategy by checking out our full list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and catalogs provided below.

Full schedule of Dell's holiday deals

Live starting on Thursday, October 15th: Dell's consumer and gaming deals will be available online via deals.dell.com/en-us and small business deals will be available online via deals.dell.com/en-us/work.

Dell's Black Friday Savings (Oct. 15 – Nov. 28)

Oct. 15 – Nov. 1 : First opportunity to shop select Black Friday standing offers on premium products from XPS and Alienware to Precision.

: First opportunity to shop select Black Friday standing offers on premium products from XPS and Alienware to Precision. Nov. 2 – Nov. 28 : Gain early access to shop Dell's complete list of Black Friday standing offers, ahead of main event. Doorbuster deals begin Nov. 16 and run through Nov. 28 .

Dell's Cyber Monday Savings (Nov. 29 – Dec. 7)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 7 : Shop Dell's complete list of Cyber Monday standing offers.

: Shop Dell's complete list of Cyber Monday standing offers. Nov. 30 : Shop Hourly Doorbuster deals ( 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. CST ).

Dell Consumer and Small Business Support and Services

With more of us relying on our technology to connect with the outside world, give the gift of peace of mind. Dell offers a complete suite of leading-edge support services for both consumers and small business owners.

For consumers, this includes Premium Support Plus, our most comprehensive, convenient PC support service, powered by SupportAssist, Dell's smart technology that keeps computers running at their best; and pay-by-the-month support subscription options now available on XPS, Inspiron and Alienware PCs6. Additionally, with Dell Migrate, XPS, Inspiron, Alienware and G Series customers can seamlessly move hard-to-replace data, personal records, pictures, music and more from any Windows-based PC to their latest Dell PCs.

For small business owners who need to focus on running a business, ProSupport Plus is the most complete support service in the industry7 where Dell watches for developing IT issues. ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist will detect and fix issues before they cause problems for small businesses or their customers. Small businesses can also bundle Dell's award-winning PCs with services and software at no upfront costs and fixed monthly payments through Dell's PC as a Service for Business.

Additional Resources:

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2020 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

