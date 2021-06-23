Dell Technologies Capital Invests in Calamu for Next-Gen Data Protection

Many data protection technologies continue to be circumvented by cyber attackers, resulting in record-breaking ransom payouts and long periods of business interruption. The "double extortion" ransomware technique has been used in many recent high-profile attacks, by which data is first stolen before the local environment is encrypted, giving the attacker two points of leverage to demand a payout. Calamu has created an innovative product that safeguards sensitive data, including from advanced double-extortion ransomware attacks. The multi-patented technology eliminates the downtime, cost penalties, and reputational damage commonly experienced from a ransomware attack or data breach.

"Calamu has the potential to revolutionize how enterprise data is stored, managed, and secured," said Raman Khanna, Managing Director, Dell Technologies Capital. "Their unique data protection technology brings a powerful solution to the ongoing fight against ransomware and other cybersecurity threats."

For more information on Calamu visit www.calamu.com.

About Calamu

Calamu was founded by experts in cybersecurity and data privacy with the mission of making the cyber world a safer place. The company is pioneering the use of auto-healing technology to mitigate the impact of a ransomware attack or data breach, whether data is stored on-premises or in the cloud. The Calamu platform enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data, preventing unauthorized access and dramatically simplifying regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. To learn more, visit www.calamu.com.

About Dell Technologies Capital

Dell Technologies Capital is the global venture capital investment arm of Dell Technologies. The investment team backs passionate early stage founders who push the envelope on technology innovation for enterprises. Since inception in 2012, the team has sustained an investment pace of $150 million a year and has invested in more than 125 startups, 52 of which have been acquired and 7 have gone public. Portfolio companies also gain unique access to the go-to-market capabilities of Dell Technologies (Dell, Dell EMC, VMware, Pivotal, Secureworks). Notable investments include Arista Networks, Cylance, Docusign, Graphcore, JFrog, MongoDB, Netskope, Nutanix, Nuvia, RedisLabs, RiskRecon, and Zscaler. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Dell Technologies Capital has offices in Boston, Austin, and Israel. For more information visit www.delltechnologiescapital.com.

SOURCE Calamu Technologies Corporation

Related Links

www.calamu.com

