Dell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Dell Technologies

Jun 11, 2024, 17:00 ET

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.445 per common share, which will be payable on Aug. 2 to shareholders of record as of July 23.  

Dell increased its annual cash dividend by 20% to $1.78 per common share following board approval in February of this year.

About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

