Dell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Dell Technologies

Dec 03, 2024, 18:11 ET

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.445 per common share, which will be payable on Jan. 31 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 22.  

Dell increased its annual cash dividend by 20% to $1.78 per common share following board approval in February of this year.

About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

Copyright © 2024 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.  All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.  Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Dell Technologies Delivers Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Dell Technologies Delivers Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Full story Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter. Revenue was $24.4 billion, up 10% year over...
Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in December

Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in December

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Arthur Lewis, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present in a fireside chat at the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics